Traffic Alert Stock 042020

A girl who was struck by a vehicle while crossing Loop 288 on Sunday night is expected to make a full recovery, according to a police report.

At about 10 p.m., police were dispatched to a crash on northbound Loop 288 near Stuart Road. The report states a girl was struck by a vehicle when she ran across the roadway.

