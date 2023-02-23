Three months ago, a wildlife camera captured footage of a family of river otters at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center.
Clay Thurmond, project manager at the center, said only one family of river otters had been identified, and it’s the first documentation of river otters in the area.
“I wouldn’t say that this is the first time they’ve been spotted — it’s some of the first documentation we’ve had. I think they’d been there before,” Thurmond said.
Denton’s Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, at 3310 Collins Road, is a gateway to more than 2,900 acres of bottomland hardwood forest, upland prairie and diverse aquatic habitats.
A river otter is a long, slender member of the weasel family, with glossy, dark brown fur, webbed feet, a short neck and legs and a very streamlined body adapted for life in the water.
River otters are omnivorous, eating mostly aquatic organisms, including fish, frogs, crayfish, turtles, insects and some small mammals. A river otter’s expected lifespan is up to 12 years.
Thurmond said about a month ago, staff observed one otter swimming in the water while monitoring water quality.
Autumn Natalie, program and events manager for the Denton Parks and Recreation Department, said the game cam captured the river otters on Nov. 23.
While this is the first time river otters have been sighted at Clear Creek, Natalie said members of the city’s Watershed Protection Program had spotted river otters before while conducting water sampling in waterways across the city.
The Watershed Protection Program’s goal is to maintain the quality of each watershed, ultimately protecting water sources and the ecosystems within watersheds.
“They’ve come across them not specifically at Clear Creek but nearby,” Natalie said.
According to Texas Monthly, otters have been returning to Texas rivers since extensive hunting and trapping decimated their numbers by the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Hunting otters in Texas is still legal, but a special permit is required.
Townshend said they might be returning since they are not being hunted, while Natalie said their return might be a sign that water quality has improved.
As for the protection of the otters, both said they would let the otters enjoy living in the wild habitat while monitoring them.
“We just discovered them, and we do the same thing we do with the majority of wildlife — we let them be wild, and we try not to interfere,” Natalie said. “We try not to seek them out. And considering we caught them on the game cam, they seem to be thriving and doing well.”
Natalie recommends to locals who are curious about the river otters to give the animals space. Don’t interfere, approach or touch them, she cautioned.
