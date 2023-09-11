Say no to Denton
Near Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, signs show opposition to a proposal to widen Collins Road and point toward northdenton.org and Friends of Northeast Denton’s Facebook group.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC file photo

The City Hall Ride for Northeast Denton will take off Saturday morning with a bike ride from the Square to Hartlee Field Road in northeast Denton for a scenic tour to showcase why residents are trying to save it from developers.

Organized by concerned residents, cyclists will meet at 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the northeast corner of the Courthouse on the Square and begin their ride.

The Route part 1

The City Hall Ride for Northeast Denton will take off Saturday morning, Sept. 19, with a bike ride from the northeast corner of the Courthouse on the Square to Hartlee Field Road in northeast Denton for a scenic tour to showcase why residents are trying to save it from developers.
The Route part 2

Cyclists will return from Hartlee Field Road to the Square in their ride on Saturday morning, Sept. 19. 
Bike rally schedule

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and cmcphate@dentonrc.com.

