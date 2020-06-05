Residents and property owners surrounding the property at 909 N. Loop 288 slated to serve homeless and impoverished populations shared their comments and concerns this week at a virtual neighborhood meeting surrounding the rezoning request.
The property is a former nursing home and parking lot on 5.1 acres and is zoned as suburban corridor. To bring the project to fruition, the property needs to be zoned for public facilities.
The city is in the process of purchasing the property to consolidate resources for those experiencing homelessness or at risk of losing their housing, and representatives from local nonprofits are helping draft a plan.
Dani Shaw, the city’s community services manager, said during Thursday’s meeting the property is not just proposed to become a 24-hour homeless shelter but could also serve as a space for those experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness to find resources.
“Much of what the other partner we’re looking at participating [with], Our Daily Bread, does serve people who are also facing property and food insecurity,” Shaw said. “There’s meal provisions at that nonprofit as well as wraparound services that help people move out of poverty.”
Shaw said the city lacks a day and overnight shelter, so the city is interested in using the property on the loop to provide one.
Meeting attendee Connie Charat said she was concerned about the homeless shelter having a negative impact on her nearby neighborhood.
“I don’t want my neighborhood to become a wandering place for the homeless,” Charat said. “They’re human beings, and they have needs. But it worries me that the people who stay there would be similar to the ones at Monsignor King, where they branched out and stayed in the wooded areas and camped there.”
Mary Higgins, a property owner across Loop 288, shared Charat’s concerns about homeless people camping in the area surrounding the shelter.
“It’s a safety thing for me,” Higgins said. “I have a great deal of concern about people coming into that property — it is wooded — and whether or not they would be wandering around there at night disturbing people.”
Some attendees suggested putting up barriers, such as brick walls, to prevent homeless people from occupying properties nearby.
“We’d be happy to work with [residents and property owners] further to address those concerns, including some barriers to make sure folks won’t be setting up encampments in the areas in or around it,” Shaw said.
The city has yet to receive any response cards stating opposition, approval or neutrality from property owners within 200 feet.
The Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to have a hearing for the rezoning June 17, and there’s a City Council Public Hearing tentatively scheduled for July 21.