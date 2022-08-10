After a fire at the University Place apartments left a dozen people displaced, some residents called into question whether piles of trash at the complex contributed to the blaze. The city had an open case regarding the trash when the fire occurred.
At about 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, the Denton Fire Department was dispatched to the complex at 911 Bernard St. Firefighters were on the scene within three minutes.
Twelve residents from four apartments, all in one building, were displaced due to the fire and taken in by the Red Cross. There were no civilian injuries, but the damage to two of the apartments was extensive, Battalion Chief David Boots said.
Three dogs and three cats were saved from the fire. Two of the cats were taken to an emergency vet for evaluation. Boots said he did not know what condition they were in.
It was a three-alarm call that required the assistance of off-duty personnel, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, along with Lewisville, Lake Cities, Aubrey and Sanger fire personnel. The fire was under control after about two hours, and the last unit cleared the scene about three hours after the initial call.
Though Boots said the cause of the fire is under investigation, some have speculated online that it could be related to alleged waste management issues at the complex.
On Aug. 2, a Facebook user posted in a Denton group photos of trash piled up at the complex’s dumpsters, expressing concern for the safety and health of residents.
Another resident, Hunter Hancock, said waste management has been an ongoing issue at the complex. Many of the residents are university students, and when leases end before the start of the fall semester, the trash becomes an even bigger issue, Hancock said.
“Whenever that happens, instead of anticipating there’s going to be a higher volume of trash being disposed of, [management] basically did nothing,” Hancock said. “There are two dumpsters for the entire complex and that’s not enough … and the trash gets taken out once a week regardless.”
Hancock said she and other residents called maintenance and management “relentlessly.”
“It took until last week for them to send people out with shovels to start throwing trash in another dumpster,” She said. “And at that point, there’s so much trash the garbage company couldn’t get to the regular dumpsters to begin with.”
The city opened a case on Aug. 3 about the trash around the dumpsters, city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye said. City staff gave the property owners notice that day, documented the issue and have visited the site daily since.
City staff gave the property until Aug. 13 to clean it up, and Birdseye said it appeared from the city’s perspective that they were on track to meet the deadline.
The city looked into two other complaints in June, Birdseye said. One case was abated by the property, and the area was cleaned up and closed. The other case was closed because there was no violation, he said.
The Denton Record-Chronicle asked about any cases before June. Birdseye said he did not have that information at his disposal during a phone call Wednesday evening.
University Place is managed by Valiant Residential, which has nine total Denton properties and numerous others across several states. The phone number listed on the company’s website for University Place appeared to be disconnected when the Record-Chronicle called Wednesday afternoon. The Record-Chronicle left a message with an employee who said the regional manager could not be reached Wednesday afternoon. The company did not respond in time for publication.
Hancock said she has not received any communication from management since the fire.
“It was evidently a huge fire hazard and just a safety hazard in general,” she said. “It feels like they’re taking the absolute cheapest route possible … you see how that ends up, when they’re just not taking care of what needs to be taken care of.”
