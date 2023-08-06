Residents feel unheard after city moves to consider more housing in northeast Denton

For five years, the North Denton Neighbors Association has fought against development pressure to retain what city staff calls “rural, natural space free of traffic and available for recreation such as biking, walking, horseback riding and enjoyment of quiet nature … a special place for all of Denton to enjoy.”
It’s an area known for Hartlee Field Ranch, where old World War II airplane hangars and a grass airstrip still stand on the 826-acre property once owned by Don Carter, founding owner of the Dallas Mavericks, where he had a 19,500-square-feet home and a barn with built-in slides for children.
“I’ve had so many pilots from around the world call me, ever since I’ve been involved, asking if they could come out and either land their plane here or look at the hangars,” real estate broker Angie Nelson Telfer told Dallas Business Journal last September. “This is just a historical [place] in the aeronautical world.”
Over the years, pilots like Don Smith have taken off from the wide airstrip. During World War II, soldiers were trained to fly at the airstrip. Later, after the war, people like Smith’s little brother, David, learned to fly on the same airstrip in the 1960s when he was a student at North Texas State University.
“It didn’t have high population, so it was not more than a dozen flyers that flew out of there,” recalled Smith, who’s 86 now. “It was well kept, a nice grass strip and wide and long. Pilots kind of like wide runways.”
Four years after Carter’s death in 2018, his son Ronald Carter sold the old Hartlee Field Ranch to an undisclosed buyer. As the Dallas Business Journal reported, “The historic ranch is within Denton’s path of growth and could potentially host somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,500 homes.”
Six months later, North Denton Neighbors Association residents found themselves part of the city’s Northeast Denton Area Plan process due to “development pressure” in the area. A steering committee of 39 people was formed to develop a vision statement that reads, in part:
“Our vision for Northeast Denton is to maintain a sustainable community that prioritizes environmental preservation, preservation of historic spaces, and healthy recreation, while still honoring the rural character of the area. … We are committed to providing rural housing (2-5 acre lots) and development options that are consistent with the standards outlined in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan as well as current zoning.”
Those residents feel that vision statement was ignored last week when City Council voted 5-2 to give direction to create a path for more single-family housing, townhomes and duplexes, in addition to retail and industrial space, in northeast Denton, according to Tuesday’s city staff presentation to the council.
Council members plan to discuss the area plan further at the Aug. 15 council meeting.
“We have witnessed throughout this process an almost complete reluctance on the part of the city to even consider the interests of their constituency,” a steering committee member from northeast Denton, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday.
“This lack of consideration culminated on Tuesday with a hastened vote — a vote that several members of City Council called uninformed — which began a trajectory that will undoubtedly end up with the destruction of the most ecologically sensitive area in all of North Texas in favor of another heavily trafficked, dense suburb.”
Development pressure
A week before the Dallas Business Journal’s Sept. 23, 2022, report, Orion & Nanban, a Dallas-based real estate investment firm known for multifamily real estate portfolios, held a webinar with investors to announce the purchase of 825-plus acres north of Hartlee Field Road.
They called it Carter Ranch and said it was one of the largest tracts available for development in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Multiple different buyers had tried to purchase the property for development but each one fell through. “The property isn’t complicated,” Telfer, the broker, told the Business Journal last year. “The city of Denton is complicated.”
Though council members had denied zoning requests in the past, that complication wasn’t apparent when Orion & Nanban co-founder and CFO Shivesh Gowda discussed the property in the Sept. 15 webinar.
“We’re already working with the city,” Gowda said in the video, obtained by the Record-Chronicle. “It has the potential to become a master-planned community. We could be putting anywhere from 1,300 to 1,800 homes on it. It is a 10-year project, and the city is also very excited to work with us on this project because they have a plan. Denton is pretty much growing in all directions, and this is the only quadrant that is left.”
The Record-Chronicle contacted Orion & Nanban to discuss the city’s plan since the steering committee to develop a plan wasn’t established until January. Orion & Nanban Realty’s Vice President of Investor Relations Ragu Su said they weren’t ready to share additional details yet.
“We are focusing on other projects now,” Su wrote in an email Friday. “Perhaps you can contact us towards the end of the year.”
In a Thursday email, Denton Chief of Staff Ryan Adams said city staff hadn’t received “any requests for the property,” and that they meet regularly with developers who have interests in the area.
“The city’s plan for the area is to complete the NE Denton Area Plan in a transparent way that includes stakeholders for the area, and the Area Plan Committee in particular,” Adams wrote.
But the city has known about the potential development for the area, according to an Aug. 24, 2018, informal staff report.
“Using the 2.62 persons per household metric, the potential growth for this area could include almost 54,000 residents,” Richard Cannone, who was then Denton’s deputy director/planning director for Development Services. “Using a more conservative build-out with NR-2 zoning (two units per acre) it has the potential for almost 27,000 additional residents.”
Area plan
Nearly a year after Hartlee Field Ranch was purchased, the North Denton Neighbors Association gathered Tuesday at the back of a meeting room at Development Services to learn the fate of their beloved area.
About 30 supporters were in attendance for the joint council meeting with the Planning & Zoning Commission and the Northeast Denton Steering Committee. Some of them lived in the city limits in northeast Denton, and others lived in unincorporated county land, in the center of what they call a doughnut on the map because the city surrounds them.
Since March, more than 300 residents have attended the vision workshops and participated in the online surveys hosted by the city. A majority placed stickers on photographs of development indicating that they wanted to preserve the area’s rural feel. Many expressed their thoughts on sticky notes that city’s consultant, Shai Roos, shared at Tuesday’s meeting:
“Stop cutting down the trees please.” “More nature now rare in Denton.” “Conservation safety. Stop building apartment traffic.” “Keep the rural area rural please.” “Stop approving planned developments in Denton.”
Roos presented only two scenarios for council members to consider on Tuesday: “Business as Usual,” “based on community desire without accounting for development pressure”; and “Balancing Act,” “based on community desire while accounting for development pressure.”
The stakeholders, Roos said, included elected officials who wanted a plan that managed expectations, residents who she said wants to keep zoning as is, and developers who want some higher-density zoning or to be allowed to build according to market demand.
“Everyone agreed that preserving the natural environment of northeast Denton is important,” Roos said.
Roos pointed out that 3,000 acres is developable with a general fund total revenue of $8.9 billion if council chose the “Balancing Act” scenario that allows higher density of homes and businesses compared to the lower-density $2.8 billion total revenue from “Business as Usual.”
Those numbers, though, are based on higher-level estimates. “Actual revenue depends on post-construction appraised value, infrastructure costs, and tax rates,” a note in last week’s presentation read.
Roos also reiterated that 53% of the northeast Denton area is outside of city limits, which means special districts of master-planned communities could be possible, as council member Chris Watts warned.
Council member Paul Meltzer, who also didn’t support the “Balancing Act” scenario, suggested they investigate turning the Hartlee Field area into a state park. Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed bipartisan-supported legislation authorizing a billion-dollar fund for new state parks and expanding existing ones.
“This overcomes a number of challenges in that area, one that could provide conservation while still providing a fair return to landowners,” Meltzer said Thursday. “And two, that most of the area under consideration is outside city control — but can be addressed by the state.”
Watts seemed frustrated that they had to give direction in such a short time.
“This isn’t ready for City Council vote,” Watts said. “We spent a year on 6,000 acres off I-35. ... I’m not voting on either one of these. This is the first time the City Council has seen this. If I had to vote today, I would vote on the ‘Balancing Act’ because that is what I can control.”
Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck, who didn’t support the second option, called the names unfortunate and biased and said the scenario names tilted the conversation in favor of “Balancing Act” since it was the only scenario to address development pressure through more “residential transition” areas, according to Tuesday’s presentation.
Steering committee member Susan Smith, whose family owns land near Hartlee Field, made a similar claim.
“I don’t really feel like that we are ready to decide,” Smith said. “‘Business as Usual’ is a misnomer. We never indicated that we want no development. We expect development, the right kind of development.”
Work in progress
In April 2021, Rollie Schafer, a resident of northeast Denton, sent a letter to the city to offer insight into why they needed to protect the Hartlee Field area. At the time, a high-density development — 1,372 lots — had been proposed for the ranch, if the developer could get the zoning changed from one house per 5 acres to five houses per acre.
Shafer discussed the Christmases he spent with his family off Hartlee Field Road, “reminiscing about the ‘the old days’ on the Schafer homestead.” He mentioned the half-dozen restored World War I aircraft. Some had made an appearance in the 1966 movie The Blue Max. The airstrip was used in movies such as 1988’s Pancho Barnes, Shafer wrote.
He then mentioned the parachutists whose chutes failed to open one afternoon.
“The parachutists were obliged to use their backup ’chutes or die,” he wrote.
He also recalled the thrilling dogfights — including a 40-minute duel between a WWII Vought F4U Corsair and a 1950s North American T-28 Trojan trainer — over Hartlee Field Ranch for a gathering of an informal group of pilots.
“Now a large development corporation (Taylor Morrison) plans to transform the land across HFR to our north, which encompasses Hartlee Field,” Shafer wrote in the final paragraph. “This plan would change the name and function of our rural Hartlee Field Road. … They want to reconfigure our jogger and bicycle-friendly rural lane into a twice-a-day commuter race way.”
Last week, that sentiment was being shared by northeast Denton residents on Friends of Northeast Denton’s Facebook group shortly after the council gave its direction. The group hosts more than 500 members, including Beck, who’s the council member for the area.
“I will note that direction for the gated closure of Bell Avenue through TWU was provided but through continued pressure, a revised proposal was developed that no longer closes Bell,” Beck wrote in the Friends of Northeast Denton group Wednesday. “Likewise, through continued engagement, citizens can help steer the final development into something that incorporates more community desires.”
In an Aug. 4 news flash, city staff reassured residents that the area plan “is still a work in progress” and pointed out that more engagement plans and another online survey are in the works before the zoning for the area is changed.
“We are aware that some in the community believe that the plan for this area has been predetermined, but rest assured this is not the case,” city staff wrote. “The community’s desire to see this area develop in the best way possible was the catalyst for this effort and the Northeast Denton Area Plan vision and framework is designed to achieve that goal.”
But Kate Landdeck from the North Denton Neighbors Association argues that “the people of Denton are not being listened to.”
“Instead, out-of-town developers are grinning as they shake hands with the city staff who shepherded their plans over the clear wishes of Dentonites,” Landdeck said. “They have made a joke of the entire area plan process.”
Ecology in danger
At the Tuesday meeting last week, Hudspeth struggled to understand why residents didn’t want multifamily housing in the area.
He showed slides of the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center on Grapevine Lake and Fidelity’s corporate headquarters in Westlake, which were both built in the middle of a forest, as if to suggest that a master-planned community with multifamily housing could mirror it in northeast Denton.
“I absolutely believe that things can be done well,” Hudspeth said. “They can be planned appropriately, and they can be sensitive to their environment.”
In a Monday morning email, Hudspeth pointed out that he "specifically called out a desire to adhere to the the 2040 plan 'Low Res'," he wrote. "Which is 1 to 5 homes per acre. At no point did I suggest or hint at anything related to multi-family. I had Ron read the Low Res language on two occasions."
On Tuesday, Hudspeth gave direction for the Balancing Act, which allows for more single and multi-family housing in the area.
But Carin Horn, a 41-year resident of the area, offered a different outlook.
“Some of the proposed changes to our neighborhood will comprise our life ways and those of the local wildlife,” Horn said. “Our 2.5-acre lots support native tree growth, a restored pocket prairie, local and migrating birds and helps direct rain runoff toward a timber creek,” which means it is monitored by the state.
“High-density housing in the area will compromise the existing relationship we have with nature,” she said.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.