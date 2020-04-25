This story has been updated at 2:10 p.m. to include that there were no casualties.
A fire broke out at Village East Apartments on Saturday morning.
The Denton Fire Department worked to put the fire two-alarm fire out in the 1700 block of Village East Drive around 10:40 a.m. Saturday. Department spokesman David Boots said eight units in Building 1600 were affected and about 20 people have been displaced.
There were no casualties, but one resident was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, Boots said.
The department is still investigating the cause. The fire was under control by 11:30 a.m.
This story will be updated.