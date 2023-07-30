Recycling center
Denton operates two recycling drop-off centers: one at North Lakes Park, open during park hours; and one at the city landfill at 1527 S. Mayhill Road, open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Apartment residents may soon be able to recycle without having to head to a drop-off site.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Denton’s apartment dwellers could one day be able to recycle from home thanks to the city’s new recycling and diversion ordinance.

The Denton City Council recently approved changing the ordinance to require all multifamily and commercial properties to implement a diversion and recycling program through the city’s Solid Waste and Recycling Department. The unanimous vote came during the council’s July 18 meeting.

Recycle sign

Sign directs people to recycling areas at the Denton landfill.

