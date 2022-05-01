IRVING — The Denton Record-Chronicle newsroom took home 26 total awards — including first-place honors in the Freedom of Information, video, deadline writing and business reporting categories — over the weekend in the Texas Association of Managing Editors’ annual journalism contest.
In addition, the Record-Chronicle took home the coveted Star Online Package of the Year, won by reporters Amber Gaudet and Zaira Perez for coverage of the Ranchland Foods saga, and the Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year, won by Brett Vito, for coverage of University of North Texas athletics.
Competing in Class A, for newspapers with circulation less than 10,000, the Record-Chronicle swept up all announced awards in two categories: video and business reporting. The newspaper also took home second place in the state in its circulation class for Newspaper of the Year.
For video, packages produced by UNT students as part of the ongoing Transformers series published exclusively in the Record-Chronicle took home first place for Hope Alvarez's video on the "guinea pig girl"; second place for Anna Crumbie's video accompanying the story titled "Reaching from Prosper to Ghana"; and third place for Faith Alvarez's video on a day in the life of a teacher during COVID.
For business reporting, Gaudet took home first place for her article on the fate of Denton's Golden Triangle Mall; second place, along with Perez, for the article on Ranchland Foods; and third place for her exposé on hidden covenants.
For Freedom of Information, reporter Marshall Reid took home first- and second-place honors, with the top award given for his look at the controversial Dave Ramsey financial program at UNT and second place for his look at visa cancellations for Chinese researchers at UNT.
For deadline reporting, reporters Lucinda Breeding-Gonzalez and Perez took top honors for their reporting on the student walkout at Guyer High School.
The Record-Chronicle also took home several second- and third-place awards, along with honorable mentions for team effort, on the Ranchland Foods reporting; for sports photography, for photographer Al Key's images; for photojournalism, for photographer Jeff Woo's photos of an abortion rights march; for Star Reporter of the Year, for Gaudet's reporting; and for Star Online Package of the Year, for Gaudet's mall package.
Key also took home second place in sports photography, for his image of a Pilot Point High School pass block, and third place in news photography, for a poignant image from a Denton County MHMR vigil. Woo also took home third place in sports photography, for images of Guyer High soccer.
Record-Chronicle Executive Editor Sean McCrory took second place in editorial writing, while Perez took second place in specialty reporting for coverage of area marijuana issues. The Record-Chronicle staff won second place in Star Online Package of the Year for coverage of the COVID-19 anniversary and second place in community service for coverage of the February 2021 snowstorm.
The Texas AME’s annual journalism contest is one of the state’s largest, honoring newspapers and journalists from around Texas with awards in dozens of categories, as well as awards for college and university publications and Spanish-language publications.