Makeshift umbrella
Two people use a blanket to try to keep themselves dry as rain started to come down Monday evening during Denton's July Jubilee at the Courthouse on the Square lawn.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

A patriot with the U.S. flag should have appeared over Denton on Monday night for the city’s first Fourth of July to feature drones instead of the traditional fireworks.

Earlier in the night, in North Richland Hills, 1,002 drones took flight to form images of the patriot, a locomotive, fighter jets and the words “Happy 4th of July 2023.” Sky Elements, the North Richland Hills-based drone company behind the flight, set a Guinness World Record for “largest aerial sentence” formed by drones.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

