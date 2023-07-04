A patriot with the U.S. flag should have appeared over Denton on Monday night for the city’s first Fourth of July to feature drones instead of the traditional fireworks.
Earlier in the night, in North Richland Hills, 1,002 drones took flight to form images of the patriot, a locomotive, fighter jets and the words “Happy 4th of July 2023.” Sky Elements, the North Richland Hills-based drone company behind the flight, set a Guinness World Record for “largest aerial sentence” formed by drones.
In Denton, hundreds had gathered downtown to watch Sky Elements' drones fly over the Square. The first performance was set to begin at 9:30 p.m., and the Square was packed with people who were enjoying the bounce houses, food trucks near East Side Denton and live music. Business was no doubt booming for the locally owned businesses on the Square.
The drone show was sponsored by the Denton Noon Kiwanis Club, which has hosted fireworks shows in previous years to raise money for the Kiwanis Club Children’s Clinic.
Then the storm arrived.
Both drone shows, scheduled to last only 10 minutes each, were quickly canceled, and the hundreds of people gathered downtown rushed to seek shelter from the heavy downpour.
Online, people wondered if the drone show would be rescheduled. The National Weather Service has forecast a mostly sunny Independence Day with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in Denton.
“We are more likely to have information in the next several days,” Ryan Adams, chief of staff for the city, wrote in a Monday night message to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
By Tuesday afternoon, there weren't set plans to reschedule from the city.
When word spread that a drone show had replaced fireworks in the weeks leading up to the Fourth, people were divided over how they felt about it. The drones are considered more environmentally friendly, animal-friendly and safe, since the chances of the drones tipping over on the ground and exploding in your face are slim.
“I love the idea. It’s worth a try,” wrote Kamie Van Deusen in a Monday evening comment on the Record-Chronicle's Facebook page. “Fireworks produce particulate matter, the animals are terrified, some people have PTSD. It’s a day of stress for many people. I know it got rained out, but I hope Denton tries again. So many families showed up, so that was nice to see.”
But their flying pictures in the sky can’t replace the nostalgia felt from the rockets’ red glare and the bombs bursting in the air, as other commenters seemed to point out. According to the national anthem, they “gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.”
For generations in Denton, fireworks have served as a reminder of America’s fight for freedom every Fourth of July.
Some considered the change from fireworks to drones to be a liberal conspiracy.
“The comments about the left causing this???? We are making fireworks political?? It’s just another option, people. I get you don’t like it, so go watch fireworks down the street if you don’t want to see a drone show. I’m so confused by the anger???” Elizabeth Malone wrote in a Facebook comment Monday.
But it wasn’t the left-leaning members of the City Council who initiated the change.
Former District 3 council member Jesse Davis, a precinct chair for the local Republican Party, spearheaded the idea earlier this year after he heard about the struggles the Kiwanis Club had trying to host the fireworks show last year.
Some people have also wondered why Denton's celebration was on July 3 instead of July 4. Given what occurred Monday night, it seems to have been a smart move since people still have Tuesday to try to enjoy fireworks instead of drones.
Around Denton County, the Lewisville Freedom Festival will take place Tuesday evening in the Castle Hills development. The Little Elm July Jubilee is offering two simultaneous fireworks shows on the shores of Lewisville Lake, with fireworks being launched from Little Elm Park and Little Elm High School on Tuesday night.
Others speculated that karma was paying back Denton for messing with a time-honored tradition.
“That’s what these Karen’s get … karma …. It’s real! And when you mess with tradition in the name of your ‘feelings’ and idiotic thoughts nature has a way! The vendors are the only ones I feel sorry for, they were out there ready to work!” wrote Tad Dampf in Facebook comment.
Davis never said anything about wanting to appease people’s feelings when he proposed the idea for the drone show.
“It was a very good price and a much more flexible light show and more creative elements, and not pyrotechnics,” Davis told the Record-Chronicle in May. "It is not the same but because it is not, we can do it anywhere in the airspace where it is approved. It offers enormous opportunities for economic development.”
Yet, messing with tradition in Texas can be a risky venture, as commenters on the Record-Chronicle’s Facebook page stressed in their response to the drone show reports.
“The HOA that we live in did a drone show instead of a fireworks show and the community about lost their minds. Pitchforks and all. Needless to say, they never did one again,” Amy Martin wrote in a comment.
At this point, it’s unclear if the city will host another drone show.
For now, Denton’s drone show — and residents’ reactions — will remain unfulfilled, but there are still plenty of opinions on Facebook.
