Holding a lit candle, Tori Barretto read aloud the names of victims of the Uvalde school shooting as a small crowd of people gathered at Mellow Mushroom for a candlelight vigil on Monday.
An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in the South Texas city on May 24.
Before the candlelight vigil, Morgan Loftin wrote “Denton Loves Uvalde” with pink chalk on the outdoor fireplace at the downtown restaurant.
“It means a lot that you’re all here, and together as a group, [to] honor them,” Loftin told the crowd that had gathered. “The goal today was to raise funds for these victims and to help them in the best way that we know how.”
Loftin said she wanted to do something for the victims. She said she got involved with Barreto, Mellow Mushroom’s general manager, and Chelsea Bryant of Denton’s Teasley Soho Market to organize the candlelight vigil.
“I just wanted to bring the community of Denton together to just recognize the tragedy that has happened and honor those families and the victims,” Bryant said.
Barreto said she has a small connection to the Uvalde community. Barreto, who is originally from San Antonio, said she knows the Rev. Eddy Morales from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde.
Barreto met Morales when she was attending St. John Neumann Catholic Church, where he was a priest before he returned to Uvalde.
She said she knows the shooting has affected the whole community and decided to collect donations for Uvalde.
While Barreto hasn’t had the chance to speak to Morales, she said she knows it’s been busy for him and the community.
“Just today I actually looked on his Facebook and there’s like over 60 people that have like tagged him in hashtags and things like that, so I bet you he’s very busy,” Barreto said.
Chelsea Trenz, a Denton resident, said she came to pay her respects to the victims.
“It’s the least I can do, and also, it’s really important to me because I really do feel like from the bottom of my heart that gun reform is a real big issue in this country,” Trenz said. “Obviously, I really hope something changes.”
Loftin said they raised $510 at the vigil to donate to Uvalde victims and their families. People in attendance either donated through a QR code that sent a link to the Archdiocese of San Antonio Catholic Charities’ Uvalde relief or gave cash.
Catholic Charities is providing crisis relief services to those affected by the school shooting at Robb Elementary, including emergency financial assistance for family members who need to travel to Uvalde, according to the donation website.