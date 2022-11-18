Officials mingled with residents at the annual State of the City event to talk about Denton's accomplishments and its challenges.
Population growth was one of the key points of discussion at the event Thursday evening at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
“As a city, we have to be prepared,” Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said during his State of the City speech. “We’re making strides. We’re making sure we have the infrastructure in place to support that growth.”
The event included a Q&A later that evening with a panel of city staff. One resident asked officials what was being done to address what she characterized as a lack of economic development to help sustain Denton's population growth.
Hudspeth said he was in communication with developers from Hillwood, a Dallas development company , and watched what they’ve done in places such as the Alliance Airport area, where there are 70,000 jobs now.
“So my advocacy to them is [to] do that same thing here in Denton on a smaller scale,” Hudspeth said. “You have relationships with FedEx. You have relationships with Facebook. You have relationships with all these different entities in the Alliance area, and [if] you need more space, then come here and partner with us here in Denton.”
Growth by the numbers
According to numbers provided by the mayor, so far this year there have been 300 development projects proposed, an increase of 24% from last year. Hudspeth said there have been more than 5,000 building permits issued and 15 more apartment projects worth about $62 million.
Hudspeth said Denton experiences 4% growth annually and is projected to add more than 200,000 residents over the next 18 years. He also pointed out the growth in student population at the two universities and the expected growth at Denton ISD: from about 33,000 students now to a projected 50,000 students.
Hudspeth said that as someone who was born and raised in Denton, he is really excited about its future and “passionate about making sure that my kids, your kids, grandkids, et cetera, have that same Denton experience.”
“We’re committed to making sure they feel safe,” he said. “We’re committed to making sure we have great schools, great amenities and those sorts of things, and that we maintain and keep it as affordable as possible.”
Marijuana, wild animals, parking
Another question during the Q&A related to the new marijuana ordinance that more than 32,000 Denton residents voted in favor of in early November. The questioner wondered how the new ordinance would be implemented and how it would affect traffic stops like those involving intoxicated people.
Assistant City Manager Frank Dixon, who was Denton's police chief until his promotion, said there wasn’t anything to discuss yet, because the City Council still must vote on certifying the election results. Dixon said council members could vote to change parts of the ordinance or decline to certify the results.
The council plans to address the election results on Tuesday.
Another questioner wondered what the city was doing about all the wildlife, such as coyotes and foxes, that have been seen in neighborhoods including hers.
Hudspeth said the city has been doing its best to address it and spoke of a possum he found in his backyard. He called the city to get someone to pick it up, and he said they told him no, because that’s the possum’s home now.
Also mentioned was a concern over inadequate parking near the University of North Texas' football stadium because UNT is joining an athletic conference with more popular teams.
“Several weeks ago in our neighborhood, we had more than 100 cars illegally parked, and the city told us that they didn’t have anybody to do anything about it and couldn’t send anybody out,” one speaker said.
The mayor said the city's looking into these issues.
Accomplishments
In his State of the City address, Hudspeth thanked several city departments for a job well done. He highlighted that the city’s budget had grown to more than a billion dollars, while receiving about $7 million in sales tax.
“This is the first time that that sales tax number broke up around the property tax number,” Hudspeth said. “They were neck-and-neck for a bit.”
He pointed out that the city has hired about 16 lateral police officers, which means they’re ready for duty sooner than the 11 new police officers they also hired. The city also has a police substation in the works on the southwest side.
“So we will have two police stations that will get us on the other side of the train tracks,” Hudspeth said. “It will serve this area better and the entire city better.”
A short video played shortly before Hudspeth’s address to highlight the new Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King shelter on Loop 288. At this facility, nonprofits will help the city’s homeless population — about 900 people, homeless advocates say — under one roof as a one-stop network of care.
The evening also was a chance for officials to showcase various city services. Denton police, the Fire Department, Parks and Recreation and other departments set up around the room with representatives to provide insight into how they operate.
When the mayor took the stage for his speech, some of the small crowd that had been lingering around the various city departments found plenty of seating available. During the Q&A, Linnie McAdams, a former council member, said the city should have done a better job communicating with the public about the event.
“Not everyone visits the website,” she said.
Priorities for this fiscal year
A city pamphlet lists key focus areas and council priorities for fiscal year 2022-23, including a new City Hall. Other priorities include:
- Forming a public facility corporation to address affordable housing.
- Executing a housing affordability program.
- Developing and implementing small area plans around the city.
- Relocating the concrete plant by partnering with Vulcan Materials.
City charter amendments
During the evening's Q&A, the issue of amending the city charter arose.
A resident asked the mayor if the City Council plans to address wording in the charter regarding recall elections. The matter involves a lawsuit filed against the city by council member Alison Maguire, who was recalled in early November.
Her attorney, Richard Gladden, contended the charter doesn't allow Maguire to be recalled by residents who weren't previously in her district when she was elected. The trial court disagreed and allowed the election to move forward. Gladden's appeal of that ruling is pending.
Hudspeth didn’t say whether amending the charter's wording about recall elections was one of those areas where changes could be considered.
City spokesperson Stuart Birdseye told the Denton Record-Chronicle that city staff are reviewing possible charter amendments that may be proposed early next year.
"We are providing an initial discussion with the council on whether they would like to move forward with charter amendments in 2023 and, if so, receive direction on their preferred process for doing so,” Birdseye wrote in a Nov. 7 email. “Nothing has been proposed by the council at this time, but this discussion would be a time when staff could receive that direction. Additionally, staff will review the charter and any areas where changes could be considered will be presented on Dec. 6.”