Denton Parks and Recreation held its second public meeting to discuss several options for a permanent memorial and temporary signage to recognize the 100th anniversary of Quakertown’s forced removal from near downtown Denton and Texas Woman’s University.

Several ideas were presented at Thursday evening's meeting, including creating a healing therapeutic garden with a sculpture or adding in-ground markers to identify where the Black-owned businesses and homes once stood. Participants also said they have talked with tech companies about possibly using augmented reality to recreate what Quakertown looked like before racists in Denton destroyed their 50-year-old community and stole their generational wealth.

