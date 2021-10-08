Michael Gooden is the founding principal of M Gooden Design and architect of “Five House,” a Denton home included in the upcoming American Institute of Architects Dallas Tour of Homes. Denton Media Company reporter Annette Fuller asked Gooden these questions about his design.
Give a quick overall description of the Denton property on the tour.
Five House is an accessory dwelling that embraces the historic midcentury modern main residence on the property, built in 1949. The two structures are connected by entertainment decks and a linear pool. The living room and kitchen open directly onto the pool terrace, providing a cabana-like experience. Operable louvers and shades can be used to create a more private experience.
Five House is called an “accessory dwelling.” In what ways does Five House complement the main residence’s midcentury modern style?
When the clients came to us, they originally thought they wanted to add on to their 1949 midcentury modern home, and we suggested a different approach with the detached pool casita, which would honor the midcentury style in terms of materiality and scale. Five House is cast-in-place concrete, but we took efforts to closely match the color of the concrete to the original stone on the main residence. The original home also has dark mahogany or walnut paneling in the walls and ceilings, so we mimicked that in Five House. Granted, it’s in a more modern feel, but it respects the midcentury vibes. Another way we gave a nod to the main residence is that we kept the scale of the house relatively short. Nowadays everyone wants gigantic ceiling heights and 8-foot-tall doors, but we kept 6-foot-8-inch doors and 8-foot ceilings, honoring the lower proportion of the midcentury style.
In this structure, what are the main themes?
A main theme is simplicity. It’s nothing grand. It’s efficient. It’s just what you need, in a tiny footprint. Another theme is natural light; we brought in as much as possible with the clerestory windows, which create a ribbon of glass with natural light but offer privacy. And of course, the 5-foot planning grid, which is where Five House gets its name.
What exactly is a “5-foot planning grid”?
If you were designing the house on grid paper, everything would be arranged in 5-foot increments for efficiency. The home is 40 feet by 15 feet, the living room doors are 15 feet, and the bedroom doors are 10 feet wide. The bathroom is two modules of five. Three 5-foot modules align to the pool, which is also 15 feet wide. The clerestory windows are 5 feet, so they march along the length in those 5-foot increments. It’s not very common to design a residence to a strict module — that’s more of a commercial approach because it is so efficient. But that was our method to bring out the beauty in planning and proportions.
Talk about the furnishings and interior design for the structure.
There is a lot of midcentury inspired furniture, with some classic pieces, which we incorporated as part of the design from the beginning. The womb chair and Noguchi coffee table are classic midcentury, and the sleeper sofa is a modern piece with midcentury lines.
Five House is the first Denton home to be featured in AIA Dallas Tour of Homes. How did you feel when it was selected for the tour?
It’s special to me because I grew up in Denton. We were pleasantly surprised AIA Dallas would be geographically expanding the Tour of Homes into Denton, and I’m honored they chose this project to be the first one.