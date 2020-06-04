Alcynna Lloyd stood in front of protesters Thursday and choked up as she told them she just wants to have a good day, free of fearing for her family’s safety due to their race.
The Denton resident choked up with tears while addressing protesters on the Square after hours of marching throughout the city Thursday evening. The sixth day of local protests following George Floyd’s death in police custody brought first-timers out as well as people who have come out every day this week in hopes of sparking change in policing and racial profiling and getting others to understand that black lives matter.
“These are sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law. … These are people that really matter,” Lloyd said. “They live and exist. I just want to live in a world where I can go to sleep at night and not worry about my little brother going outside to play.”
Protests in Denton have occurred largely on the Square, but marchers have also taken to the city streets to march and chant. A car caravan with protesters followed marchers Thursday evening toward downtown. Motorists took to South Interstate 35E to form another caravan around 10:30 p.m., a Denton police spokesperson said.
On Thursday, one group started at Texas Woman’s University and marched west on University Drive, south on Bonnie Brae Street and then east to the Square, where they met up with more than 100 protesters who were stationed downtown.
“We’re going to be out here every day until we get a conviction,” said local activist Queen Janata Montgomery about Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for several minutes leading to his death.
Denton police stayed ahead of the marchers to keep other motorists from driving too close to them as they chanted the most notable phrases in the police brutality cause: “No justice, no peace, f--k these racist-ass police.”
While en route downtown, demonstrators used another set of chants for a young boy and his mother as they got home: “Black lives matter. Black dreams matter. Black futures matter. Black men matter. Black boys matter. Black women matter.” His eyes widened as he listened.
One speaker, Jessica Luther Rummel, called to attention the deaths of Darius Tarver, who was shot by Denton police in January, and Lermont Stowers-Jones, a Denton High School senior found dead in a creek in 2018. She said both were murdered.
Tarver’s father, Kevin Tarver, has started a petition to get the Department of Justice to investigate his death. Rummel said Stowers-Jones’ family still doesn’t have their son’s belongings after his death was ruled an accident.
Denton resident Laura Caicedo said she’s been to two of the local protests. She didn’t join right away because she said she was emotionally drained seeing all the social media posts about police brutality this week.
“I feel like as a black person, I try to numb myself from it to survive and not be stuck in a depression,” Caicedo said. “This time I couldn’t. I couldn’t numb myself anymore. I wanted to do something.”
Protest signs and social media posts have invoked the names of Alton Sterling, Atatiana Jefferson and Trayvon Martin and others, and how they were black people in America who couldn’t sell CDs, sit at home or walk through a neighborhood without getting killed.
“I want to make sure my dad can work for a living and come home every night and feel proud that he went to work, nobody called them the N-word, nobody said anything bad to him,” Lloyd said.