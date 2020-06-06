A small Black Lives Matter march through Southeast Denton on Saturday evening gained more numbers when protesters arrived downtown and chanted loudly enough for patrons at nearby restaurants to hear them.
The crowd size for the eighth day of Denton’s protests against police brutality stayed consistent — around 200 people, as on most other days. Protests nationally continue this weekend as Black Lives Matter supporters call for change in policing and an end to racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.
The Denton City Council on Tuesday will discuss Mayor Chris Watts’ proposal of an ad hoc committee on use of force in policing as a part of the “Commit to Action” initiative.
Cameron Dockery told protesters Saturday that the movement isn’t just the trend of the week — the fight for equal rights should continue.
“Make sure that you’re [protesting] for the right reasons,” Dockery said. “[Racism] is a struggle that people have to experience day to day. … It’s not a laughing matter so when you come out when you are here to protest, make sure that you’re wholehearted, make sure that you’re genuine about your intentions, because this is something that people experience.”
Dockery spoke in front of a banner that protesters placed in front of the Confederate monument on the Square. The sign read: “Built and paid for by Denton’s Ku Klux Klan Klavern no. 136!” Other writings around and on the monument condemned its existence.
“That statue right there … my granny had to grow up looking at that,” Denton rapper Chris “AV” Avant said. “She still hurts to see [racism’s] going on. She was born in 1938.”
An online petition created Wednesday calls for the removal of the monument. An advisory committee on the monument voted in early 2018 to keep the statue, with some modifications.
In Southeast Denton, black residents on their porches and inside their homes praised the marchers Saturday evening as they passed through the neighborhood chanting for Black Lives Matter. The neighborhood's origins are tied to the forced exodus of Quakertown, a free black community, from the center of town to the southeastern edge in the early 1920s.
“I’m black and I’m proud,” an older woman called out.
Another woman waved and recorded the marchers from inside her car. A man near Fred Moore Park nodded at protesters and said, “It’s about time.” A white couple walked outside their house, cheering on the protesters, and the woman, walking with a cane, said she would march with them if she could.
Marchers later went through neighborhoods west of the Square to bring the message to others.
In his speech at the Square, Avant told protesters that people who still don’t support the call for change won’t understand until they lose a loved one due to their views.
“When you lose somebody that you love because of your views, you really have to take a look at yourself,” Avant said. “That’s what it’s going to take and it’s happening all across the world.”