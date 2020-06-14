As calls for societal reforms echoed through the streets of downtown, including the neighborhoods of historically black Southeast Denton, a focal point of protests on Sunday was about engaging with the community. But before any protests took to the streets, scores of people gathered in celebration of Willie Hudspeth and his efforts in fighting against racism.
For nearly 21 years, the Denton resident has sparred with Denton County commissioners over the Confederate soldier memorial that towers over the south lawn of the Courthouse on the Square. As residents listened to Hudspeth speak Sunday, he acknowledged that as he looked out at the crowd, he hardly knew anybody he saw, but that they knew him.
Hudspeth, who was presented an award for “decades of commitment to truth, social justice and racial equality,” said he understands the responsibility he has in the community. If he can motivate others to stand up, he said, he’ll be proud.
While the ceremony prior to the march focused largely on Hudspeth’s decades worth of fighting, Katina Stone-Butler, a leader in the Denton black community, said the future of protests and the community will rely on younger generations.
“We need to be able to pass the baton on to them and let them take the lead,” Stone-Butler said. “Each time there is a revolution or there is a civil rights movement, it’s primarily led by young people.”
As protesters co-organized by Indivisible Denton and the Black Rights Organization began marching through the streets of Denton and historically significant black neighborhoods, the goal was educating.
The demonstration made its way through Southeast Denton, past Fred Moore Park and down to Fred Moore High School, Denton’s alternative high school, originally built to serve Denton’s black students. Some marchers called out to residents sitting on their porches to join, saying that “we are here to support our community.”
Resident Jeannette Fudge looked on with her friends and family as protesters made their way through the neighborhood, all chanting, “Black lives matter!” Fudge said she’s never seen anything quite like the protests that have followed the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.
“I do see some steps that are being made after the death of George Floyd, but this tells a whole lot, because the youth is involved,” she said. “This is the first time that I’ve seen a protest of this magnitude and I am really appreciative of this.”
While protesters made their way back to the Square, Zandria Hollister, lead organizer of the Black Rights Organization, called on demonstrators to ask, “What are you going to do once protesting dies down?” Hollister said that members of the community are finding ways to show support and solidarity, but that issues exist beyond the Confederate statue itself.
Hollister urged protesters and residents looking on to support black-owned businesses, noting the lack of representation of black or partially black-owned businesses on the Square. In addition, Hollister encouraged members of the community to continue caring about policing accountability and dismantling racism, “even when it’s not a headline.”
A protest is being scheduled by Denton black organizations for Juneteenth, the date marking the end of slavery in Texas, and additional information is anticipated in the coming days.