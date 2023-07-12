New stripes (copy)
Buy Now

Motorists drive through the Loop 288 underpass at Interstate 35E in early 2020.

 DRC file photo

The Texas Department of Transportation wants Denton residents and businesses to provide feedback on a proposed road construction project on Loop 288 that could displace residences and other structures.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags