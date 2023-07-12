The Texas Department of Transportation wants Denton residents and businesses to provide feedback on a proposed road construction project on Loop 288 that could displace residences and other structures.
The project proposes reconstructing and widening a stretch of Loop 288 between Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 380 from four to six lanes and constructing two frontage road lanes in each direction. Additionally, a 10-foot path on the north side of the project and a 6-foot sidewalk on the south side of the road would be added.
If construction ensues, TxDOT states, this project could “potentially displace residences and non-residential structures.” The state department will offer relocation assistance to displaced people and businesses.
The project would also call for construction in wetlands and in a floodplain. The project website will offer materials such as environmental documentation and studies that TxDOT has conducted. They are also available to view in person at the Dallas District Office, 4777 E. U.S. Highway 80 in Mesquite.
To provide comment on the proposed construction, residents can leave a voicemail at 940-202-9015, fill out a contact form or send a letter before Aug. 11. TxDOT suggests addressing the letters as such:
TxDOT Dallas District Office
Attention: Nelson Underwood
4777 East Highway 80
Mesquite, TX 75150
An in-person meeting will be held July 27 at Denton High School, 3001 Bronco Way, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Here, residents can pose questions and provide comments to department staff.
A virtual meeting will also run from July 27 at 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 11 at 11:59 p.m. The meeting can be accessed at the Keep It Moving Dallas webpage. This meeting is a pre-recorded presentation, not a live event.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.