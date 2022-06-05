Kamyon Conner reads Jessica Love’s picture book Julián at the Wedding during Pride Storytime at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Sunday. This is part of the PRIDENTON event series celebrating LGBTQ pride events in June.
Kamyon Conner read Jessica Love’s picture book Julián at the Wedding to children, parents and locals at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Sunday. The story follows a boy at a wedding and shows a charming story of friendship, acceptance and celebration.
Conner was one of three people who read children’s books with themes of acceptance and family to the crowd during the Pride Storytime event — kicking off the annual PRIDENTON event series celebrating LGBTQ pride events in Denton.
PRIDENTON celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQ community. This year’s theme is “Chosen Family.”
“This theme has become even more important as our trans siblings, particularly our trans youth, have been directly targeted by harmful bills and politicians,” Conner told the crowd.
Conner, who is on the board of PRIDENTON, said each storyteller selected a book to read at the event. She said she selected Julián at the Wedding because it shows a story about love and features a queer couple.
Courtney Marie, of Denton art collective Spiderweb Salon, read Hannah Bruner’s What Makes a Family?. The picture book teaches children and grown-ups alike that no matter how a family is created, what truly makes a family is choosing to love.
“We’ve been collaborating with PRIDENTON for over four or five years now,” Marie told the crowd. “It’s been really great to experience all the events that they do.”
Anjelica Fraga, of OUTreach Denton, read Jessie Sima’s picture book Not Quite Narwhal, about a young unicorn who is born under the sea to a family of narwhals. The book teaches about fitting in, standing out and the all-encompassing love of family.
Sunday’s event ended with tunes from Connie Blue.
Conner said the turnout was great and is excited about more PRIDENTON events.
“We’re super excited to be a grassroots organization planning Pride and wanted to make it very locally focused,” Conner said.
PRIDENTON continue through June, and the full schedule is available at www.pridenton.org.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.