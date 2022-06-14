Price hike at Denton water park has residents questioning comparable value

State of the art waterslides, innovative features, interactive attractions, Hawaiian Falls offers aquatic adventures at a premier water park and one of the best rated in Texas. Opened in 2011, the water park showcases the Mega WaterWorld, the largest aquatic play attraction, equipped with body slides, dump buckets, a three-line racer and a family rift ride. It’s also home to Beach Blasters, the world’s first multi-tube slide where participants race toward the finish line.
On July 3, the water park is also offering a fireworks show.
Located in Roanoke, Hawaiian Falls is only 20 miles southwest of Denton. A couple of season pass levels are available. For $69.99, a new low price, the “My Island Pass” offers several rewards, including special prices for lockers, VIP tube rentals and special events as well as 20% food and beverages and early park entry. For $99.99, the Pineapple Pass offers even more rewards, including two free twilight tickets for friends, 25% off food and beverage and $16 off a general admission ticket, two per day.
Both season passes also grant you access to the Hawaiian Falls water parks in Mansfield and Waco. There is a $50 fee for coolers.
Or you can pay about $80 (residents) or $100 (nonresidents) for a season pass to Denton Water Works, a smaller water park with not nearly as many amenities to enjoy. The season pass rate has increased since last year. The Parks board called it their new “dynamic pricing model,” a new tier membership pass system.
But throw in a new $60 season pass fee for coolers, and families who once enjoyed the water park are questioning its value at the increased prices.
“This will prevent many families from being able to use the taxpayer-supported park,” said Condoa Parrent, a Krum resident who has been vocal about the price increase. “Many families are struggling to pay rent, food, gas and [to find] safe fun activities for our families.”
When Denton Parks & Rec shared a May 5 video about the 2022 season at the water park, one resident wrote on Facebook:
“I've had season passes for years but may not now. One of the good things was being able to pack a small cooler at no charge. Now there is a charge. Passes have gotten too expensive for families.”
Another resident added: “Denton Parks and Rec we are very disappointed with the changes in pricing. Passes have basically doubled in price. We’ve had season passes every year since the water park opened but not sure it’s worth it anymore, especially since y’all have shortened the hours you are open. And since you stopped allowing water park guests to use the lap swim pool.”
For about five years now, Parrent said she’s been taking her teenagers to the Denton water park to enjoy the Hula Loop Slide, the Lazy River or the Wave Pool. She’d buy five season passes, which included a discount, because they were affordable compared with other water parks such as Hawaiian Falls. She figures she paid about $50 each for the season passes.
Another good thing about taking the family to Denton’s water park: no cooler charge. Parrent would pack her cooler with food for her four teenagers, which as any parent of a teenager knows is preferable because of how much they can eat. They’d still buy a snow cone, maybe a drink or some food.
Parrent said she’d take her teens to Denton’s water park a couple of times a week over the summer.
This year, she went to buy her season passes and noticed the price jump and new charge for coolers. According to the Denton Water Works website, there are three levels of season passes available for purchase:
- Silver Membership, priced at $99.99 nonresidents/$79.99 residents (before tax), offers a few rewards, including a souvenir cup with $1 refills, 2 buddy passes (50% admission) and 10% off concessions and gift shop.
- Gold Membership, priced at $149.99 for nonresidents/$129.99 residents (before tax), offers several rewards, including a souvenir cup with free refills, two general admission tickets and two buddy passes, four meal combo vouchers and 10% off concessions and gift shop.
- Platinum Membership, priced at $219.99 for nonresidents/$199.99 for residents (before taxes), offers even more rewards, including a souvenir cup with free refills, four general admission tickets, six buddy passes, a five-meal combo voucher for concessions and 10% off concessions and gift shop, as well as four drive-in movie passes, one free Cabana rental per season and a 2022 cooler pass.
Of course, if you’re simply wanting to pay general admission to the water park, Denton Water Works — at $16 for nonresidents ($14 for residents) over 48 inches — is more affordable than Hawaiian Falls, which is $35.99 at the gate or $30.99 online.
According to the city's Feb. 18 Aquatic Operation Adjustments report, the water park has seen three price adjustments since 2003. Shortly after it opened, the city adjusted daily admission from a structure based only on age to one that also included height. The second price adjustment occurred after the city introduced the wave pool in 2018. But the price increase was reversed in 2019.
This year, the Parks board recommended changing the season pass pricing and adding a cooler charge as part of their “dynamic pricing model.” The recommended price increase came after they sold 655 membership passes for the 2022 season during the Early Bird and Preseason Discount sales. They decided to honor these presales under the “Silver” membership tier, according to the Feb. 18 report.
Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, said the city had offered several discounts for the 2022 season at the water park. The “Friends and Family” pass sale was only $50 for residents and ran from Nov. 26, 2021, until Jan. 2. They sold about 617 passes during this time.
A day later, the “Early Bird” pass sale at $65 per resident began and ran until March 1.
He pointed out the city still offers monthly passes to the water park at $30 for residents. They’ve also implemented “Military Discount Days,” which offers $2 off full-priced admissions on Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.
Also new for the 2022 season: Outside catering or restaurant-prepared food is prohibited.
Birdseye said the price increase was due to operational increases, including costs for water treatment chemicals, mechanical parts, services for parts, etc. The city also increased salaries for seasonal staff from $11.10 per hour to $15 per hour.
“The wage increase along with our recruiting efforts was successful and resulted in the City being able to open all three aquatic facilities at the same operating hours as last season,” Birdseye said. “Many other municipalities around the DFW area and nationwide are not opening their aquatic facilities this year or are only able to open them on a very limited basis because they cannot attract or retain staff.”
When Parrent discovered the price increases, she contacted Denton City Council member Brian Beck to find out the reason behind an increase and now a cooler charge. “He said it was because some people were sneaking in alcohol,” she recalled him saying. “[So] instead of enforcing the rules, they’re penalizing everybody. Seems a little much.”
Beck told the Denton Record-Chronicle he had asked staff to explore opportunities, but he hadn’t received a report of options yet.
In a follow-up email, Beck shared the Feb. 18 report by the Parks board that recommended the cooler fee and pulled a quote by a Parks board representative from the report:
“Currently, patrons are allowed to bring store-bought, homemade and restaurant-prepared food into Water Works Park. This not only lessens the per capita the facility is able to generate but also proposes a safety issue, as alcohol is often brought into the park in fast-food cups. As proposed for the season, outside catering or restaurant-prepared food will be prohibited from being brought into Water Works Parks. Those who still wish to bring in their own store-bought or homemade food and beverages will be able to purchase a cooler pass.”
Beck mentioned that the Parks staff and the Parks board didn’t discuss with council the extent of how much the cooler fee was reducing glass and alcohol behaviors while offsetting funding. He said that in an attempt to mitigate city budget impacts and concomitant demands on the property and sales tax base, the Parks board presented various cost recovery strategies, including charging a cooler fee, which he said was a trial to see if it works.
He also pointed out that it costs about $2.4 million annually to operate Water Works Park and Natatorium, with a cost-recovery of 22% for the Natatorium and 90% for the Water Park. Since they’re also tax-funded, he wasn’t sure how much of the shortfall taxpayers picked up. He did offer a good breakdown, but the numbers may have been widely inaccurate, he said.
“An alternative would be to not engage in as much cost recovery from patrons but instead distribute the costs across the taxpayer base,” Beck said. “Finding that sweet spot that funds a quality water park program is an on-going challenge.”
In the meantime, Parrent said she plans to purchase her five season passes at Hawaiian Falls since it offers more for her money and isn’t far from Krum.
“It’s cheaper,” she said. “They didn’t do their research.”