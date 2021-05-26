Criminal charges are pending for a 39-year-old man involved in a domestic disturbance Wednesday who is currently at a Denton hospital in stable condition after being shot by police at Pace’s Crossing around 2 a.m., Denton police said.
At 6 a.m., Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon relayed the 911 call and police response to news media at a conference at the apartment complex, at 2411 Interstate 35E.
The Denton Police Department responded to two different domestic disturbance calls at that apartment, at 12:32 a.m. and 2:33 a.m., after callers reported hearing screaming. No one answered the door the first time officers went out to Pace’s Crossing, and they didn’t hear a disturbance coming from inside. The second caller around 2 a.m. said they heard what sounded like gunshots or a woman being thrown against a wall.
Dixon confirmed the 29-year-old woman wasn’t injured to the point of needing immediate medical attention. The relationship between the 39-year-old man and the woman isn’t known yet, but Dixon did confirm the two lived together at that apartment.
“As our first officer arrived on scene shortly afterward [after the second call], he was making his initial approach toward the apartment when he heard a gunshot come from the inside,” Dixon said.
According to a news release, the armed man refused to exit the apartment. Two more officers arrived after, and Dixon said they made a plan to contact the apartment occupants.
“At some point, the door opens up, a hand with a gun comes out, points at the direction of the officers and then goes back into the apartment,” he said.
Seconds later, Dixon said a man came out holding a pistol, spoke with officers and then went back inside the apartment. Dixon said officers didn’t force the issue or press further and added they were being prompted by the armed man to enter the apartment.
“A short while later, while they were still on the side of the building … the door opened up, and very quickly, the suspect came out holding a female and also with a pistol in his hand,” Dixon said.
The three officers backed up and communicated with the man to drop the gun. Dixon said the man then discharged his gun toward officers, and two officers returned fire. The man was struck twice by gunfire, with neither officer suffering gunshot wounds.
In total, Dixon said the situation lasted less than 30 minutes from the time police were dispatched to the time officers shot the armed man. Police have had two other 911 calls to this apartment this year. The first call was a verbal altercation, and the second was another altercation in which the woman was gone by the time police arrived.
“We did check all the surrounding apartments,” Dixon said. “We did find some bullet strikes that came from within our suspect apartment into another one, and those are the shots that were believed to have been fired prior to the 911 call.”
Grant Cardona, a tenant at the complex, said he lives in a nearby building and left his unit to do laundry around 2 a.m. As a night shift worker, he said he was still awake and had just returned from the gym.
As he was walking by, Cardona said he heard a voice whispering “sir” to him but believed it was a random person at the complex.
“Then I hear a collective group of ‘sirs’ get a bit louder,” he said, adding he then noticed it was a few officers.
Cardona said they told him to return to his apartment, so he did just that. About a minute later, Cardona said he heard police yelling “show me your hands” followed by a few gunshots.
“I heard a guy scream and shortly after heard a female screaming pretty loud,” he said. “It was really over just a couple of minutes after that. Ambulance and a firetruck were pulling up.”
While Cardona said he’s heard instances of domestic disturbance at the complex, he said he wasn’t certain it was the people involved in the disturbance early Wednesday.
As part of the department’s standard procedure, both of the officers who returned fire are on administrative leave effective immediately pending a Texas Rangers investigation as well as an internal investigation into the shooting. The armed man was shot around the lower abdomen, according to a news release.
One officer has been with the Denton Police Department for two years; the other for 3 1/2 years.
“As soon as the officers discharged their weapon, the suspect fell, they went over [and] immediately moved the female away from the suspect,” Dixon said. “They recovered the suspect’s firearm … and immediately started rendering first aid to him and called for Denton Fire/Rescue, who came and subsequently transported him.”
Police have body camera footage from the three officers, and Dixon said that footage will be reviewed. Any charges the man may face will be up to the Texas Rangers once they complete an investigation as well as the Denton County District Attorney’s Office.
A Denton police spokesperson said they couldn’t confirm what charges are pending. The man has a criminal history with multiple arrests, Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said. He had not been publicly identified by Wednesday evening.
Dixon confirmed no further live updates would come from the Police Department on Wednesday.