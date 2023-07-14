The Chairy Orchard
Buy Now

One of the Chairy Orchard founders, Ann Pearson, left, in her “I pick chairies” shirt, speaks with visitors about the art installation on June 7.

 Brooke Colombo/DRC file photo

Though the crowd was small, the ideas were big at the Denton Parks & Recreation community meeting on the future of the Chairy Orchard.

The Chairy Orchard was a beloved Denton attraction that featured art installations of unique chairs artistically placed in the lot between two houses on Churchill Drive. Neighbors Judy Smith and Anne Pearson, who called themselves the “Chairy Fairies,” created the space to share a little whimsy with the world.

The Chairy Orchard

Anne Pearson and Judy Smith are shown under the Chairy Arch in the Chairy Orchard on Churchill Drive in 2016.
Locks of Love Chairy Orchard
Buy Now

The Chairy Orchard’s Chairish Wall Locks of Love is one of the installations going to the city.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0