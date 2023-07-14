Though the crowd was small, the ideas were big at the Denton Parks & Recreation community meeting on the future of the Chairy Orchard.
The Chairy Orchard was a beloved Denton attraction that featured art installations of unique chairs artistically placed in the lot between two houses on Churchill Drive. Neighbors Judy Smith and Anne Pearson, who called themselves the “Chairy Fairies,” created the space to share a little whimsy with the world.
After the pair announced that they would dismantle the attraction in June as it was no longer enjoyable to maintain due to vandalism, Denton Parks & Recreation took custody of some of the pieces.
The city’s Chairy Orchard project is still in its early stages, which leaves plenty of room for possibilities. Thursday’s meeting welcomed new ideas and mulled over some existing ones.
Management analyst Omar Siddiqi led the meeting along with Parks and Recreation Director Gary Packan. In attendance were Chairy Orchard co-founder Smith and her son Pat Smith, who is the CEO of Serve Denton, to provide insight on the original purpose of the space and some visions they hadn’t brought to fruition.
“My only hope is that we can do something that is honoring the initial idea of the Chairy Orchard that makes it fun and makes people laugh,” Pat Smith said.
Judy Smith agreed, adding, “Our thing was to make people smile. That was our mission.”
From considering logistics like location and funding to more conceptual aspects like what role the space should play in residents’ lives, here are the highlights of those conversations:
Pieces Parks & Recreation collected
- The Arch of Chairs
- The Chairish Wall Locks of Love
- The Chairy Orchard picture frame
- The Big Chair
- Miscellaneous chairs
Location
Siddiqi walked the attendees through some of the suggestions that Parks & Recreation has already received.
- Some residents want it close to the original space.
- Others wanted a downtown location, like the Square or Quakertown Park.
- Many residents wanted one central location for the installation.
- Other residents suggested placing the pieces around the city, like a scavenger hunt.
- Giant chairs.
Judy Smith said she would love for the new orchard to go in Avondale Park, which was across from the original location.
“I think it’d be better if all the pieces were in one spot,” Judy Smith said. “Not a chair here and a chair here thing, because they would lose the impact.”
Elements to replicate
The attendees discussed new proposals for the orchard. But, they also mentioned some existing elements that should remain.
Pat Smith said his family took all of their group holiday photos in front of the Chairy Orchard arch. He wants the new orchard to still provide a sense of togetherness, backdrops for families to take photos and places to create memories.
Judy Smith said one of her favorite memories was seeing a couple take photos in the orchard with a sign that celebrated their two years of sobriety. The Chairy Orchard was a place of commemorating milestones and the passage of time, attendees said.
One attendee said they appreciated how you could stop by the Chairy Orchard at any time and there was no limit to how long you could be there.
Another said they would like to have a scavenger hunt again. The original Chairy Orchard prompted guests to hunt for a list of installation pieces.
New additions
Along with the old, Denton Parks & Recreation is considering adding new elements to the attraction.
The Chairy Orchard held some art and yoga classes, Judy Smith said, and she would like to see that expanded upon.
Judy and Pat Smith also discussed the new Chairy Orchard having educational elements, gardening and native plant species. Packan said it could serve as an outdoor classroom.
Other functions
Though there could still be a central location for the main installations, an attendee suggested a sort of chair geocaching. Local businesses could feature a chair that an artist decorated. Then, the city could post riddles on social media that, once deciphered, would lead residents to the chair.
There were suggestions of playground elements to a central Chairy Orchard location. One attendee suggested placing the Locks of Love at the Lily Cantú Playground, a parks project at North Lakes that will memorialize a young Denton resident who is remembered for championing inclusivity, love and service.
Judy and Pat Smith reminisced about the immense amount of laughter and joy they said the original Chairy Orchard’s teeter-totter brought to visitors. The group discussed introducing playground elements.
But Judy Smith also said she wanted the new orchard to be a contemplative space, saying that while there was a teeter-totter, she didn’t think the original was much of an “exciting” attraction.
“We never knew this until everything was over, but many people said they came to the Chairy Orchard during COVID because they knew they were safe,” she said. “They were outside. Hardly anybody was there — it was never a busy place. They could come and feel comfortable being outside. We’d never thought of that. But people looked at it as a place of refuge, almost.”
Honoring the Chairy Fairies
While Judy Smith said it was honor enough that the city would decide to continue on the Chairy Orchard in some form, Siddiqi indicated that many residents he’d spoken with wanted to honor the founders.
Other attendees agreed that there should be some plaque or other feature that explains the history of the orchard and its founders. One resident suggested making figurines of the women and hanging them in the trees.
This sparked an idea for Packan, who spoke of other communities that do collectible ornaments each year. This could be on the anniversary of the date the orchard was established — Judy Smith did not remember the exact date but said it was in August 2015 — or a holiday like Christmas.
The department could hold a competition each year for a local artist to create a new ornament, Packan suggested. They would make a limited amount and sell the ornaments as a way to fundraise for the project and honor the women.
Siddiqi seconded the idea, adding that it would be a great way to support local artists and likely aligns with residents’ desires.
“I think what we saw when the news hit that the Chairy Orchard was closing was people wanting to have a piece of it to keep with them,” Siddiqi said. “This would be a way to continue that feeling and also support the project.”
Next steps
After some more consideration, Siddiqi said the department will create a proposal of locations and other possibilities to propose to residents. Then, the department will garner residents’ reaction and support for those proposals.
The department will also look further into funding. Siddiqi said they will consider city funds, grant funds and private funds to ensure that there’s a sufficient budget to support a great project.
So, while many ideas bounced around, no concrete decisions have been made yet. There are still opportunities for residents to provide comments online at www.discussdenton.com.
