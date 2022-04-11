After hours of emotional testimony about the aftermath of the 2019 shooting of Denton police Officer Urban Rodriguez, a jury handed down two sentences against Antwon Pinkston, who was convicted of aggravated assault against a public servant two weeks ago.
The jury sentenced Pinkston to life in prison for shooting Rodriguez during a traffic stop in October 2019. They sentenced him to another 35 years for endangering Denton Officer Randy Cole during the same traffic stop.
When Rodriguez descended from the witness stand during the sentencing portion of the trial on Monday, he stopped at the defense table to level a glare directly at Pinkston, who showed no emotion as he sat back in his chair.
The wordless exchange seemed like a punctuation mark on Rodriguez’s testimony, in which he said he struggles daily with suicidal thoughts and depression over not being able to “do normal dad duties” with his young son and daughter.
Monday morning began with witness testimony from the Texas Department of Corrections and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, painting Pinkston as a manipulative inmate who would hurl his own urine at other inmates in prison, and a longtime member of the Crips, one of the most notorious gangs in the country. Expert witnesses didn’t present any evidence that Pinkston had committed street crimes as a gang member, but instead they used his prison record and heavily tattooed upper body to characterize Pinkston as a felon whose behavior escalated each time he left prison — a pattern of impulsiveness and aggression that they said led to the day he shot Rodriguez in the head during a traffic stop.
“I like to think of our life as a calm pond,” said prosecutor Dustin Gossage. “Every single ripple that comes from a rock thrown into that pond is another victim. In this case, that rock was Mr. Pinkston.”
Michele Stacey returned to the stand to answer questions about her relationship with Pinkston. Stacey, who was driving the car Rodriguez stopped, told the defense she was drawn to Pinkston because he was polite and kind. But over the next weeks they spent together buying, selling and doing drugs, Pinkston became anxious and beat her on two different occasions. Stacey said Pinkston “had his own hustle” to make money, but she occasionally prostituted herself to pay for their motel room, food and other needs.
The rest of the day was spent hearing testimony from Cole and Rodriguez, both of whom were on the scene when Rodriguez was shot, and from Kerry Rodriguez, Officer Rodriguez’s wife. The three witnesses described trauma that reached far and deeply into their lives. Cole had to gather his composure several times after breaking down as he relived the shooting.
The days and months after seeing his colleague’s injuries were disrupted by intrusive thoughts.
“I just had dark thoughts,” Cole said, fighting through sobs. “I had a mental health crisis.”
Cole, who frequently had to pause to take deep breaths during his testimony, described himself as a nerd who loved video games and working out prior to the shooting. After he saw Urban Rodriguez felled and bloody, he said, the newness of the job wore off and the reality of his career was suddenly thrown into sharp relief. Since the shooting, he said, he’s lost interest in some of his favorite activities, and doesn’t work out like he did prior to the incident.
“Every time I made a traffic stop, I thought about who was in there, that maybe there was a gang member, or drugs or guns,” Cole said. “You don’t know what you’re going to find at a stop. The newness of the job wears off and reality sets in: I could get shot. I could get killed.”
Prosecutor Sheena Molsbee asked Cole if he thinks he will ever stop thinking about the shooting.
“It’s hard, because I have to replay it over and over,” Cole said. “What could I have done differently? What decision should I have made? I feel guilty.”
“You said you feel guilty. Why is that? Why would you be guilty?” Molsbee asked.
“When it’s a situation that has had so much impact,” Cole said. “You just think about what you could have done to change things. You think about it over and over.”
The jurors and gallery were riveted as Urban Rodriguez walked once more to the stand — the sight of him walking with a cane has surprised many who have seen the Denton officer using a wheelchair since he was shot — to describe his life now. Rodriguez wept, saying that he will likely never again fish in the waters of the Gulf Coast, or hoist his little girl onto his shoulders, or throw a ball to his children. He sometimes struggled to find the word he was looking for, but Rodriguez answered the prosecution’s questions with clarity and resolve.
He won’t be a police officer, either.
“I miss it,” he said. “I love it very much. I’m still on the staff at Denton Police Department. It’s a year-to-year thing. I don’t know if I will be reemployed next year.”
Molsbee asked Rodriguez what he would do if he could do anything, and the officer said his work and parenthood are at the top of the list.
“I would be a patrol officer,” he said. “I would like to speak at the academy. I’m suffering inside. It’s hard that I can’t be a cop anymore as I sit here.”
Kerry Rodriguez also fought tears as she told the story of seeing her husband leave their home as a strong, active and upbeat man. She recalled a very rough day with her children, and asking her husband to take over so she could lie down. She was exhausted, but her husband was set to work a late shift and put their children to bed. Then, he put on his uniform and told her he was leaving. He hesitated, she said. She’d been crying.
“I told him I was fine,” she said. “I knew he would stay if he thought I wasn’t.”
“Do you wish you’d told him to stay that night?” Molsbee said.
“Yes,” Kerry Rodriguez said, and dissolved into tears.
Kerry Rodriguez said that night brought a dizzying turn of events. A pounding on her door and a call from the wife of her husband’s co-worker urging her to answer the door. Seeing her husband just after being shot in the head, his eyes swollen shut and barely able to speak. Then came two grueling years of brain surgeries, new disabilities, pain past description, physical therapy and a very young daughter who seemed afraid of her father’s new way of speaking and dramatically changed appearance. They traveled to Colorado for her husband’s rehabilitation.
“I lost my friend,” Kerry Rodriguez said.
Urban Rodriguez said his wife encouraged him to pursue a more challenging career, and before the shooting, he was helping his family save money for a bigger home by working as a courtesy officer at a Denton apartment complex. Courtesy officers often get free or reduced rent if they respond to emergencies on site. Kerry Rodriguez testified that the family returned to their apartment after Urban was hospitalized to find an eviction notice on the door.
“Because he wasn’t able to fulfill his duties as a courtesy officer,” she said.
Urban Rodriguez said he no longer likes to socialize, and his wife said he doesn’t like to leave the house, and he can’t walk across a beach without falling.
“I struggle to stay alive, honestly,” he said. “I struggle to want to be here.”
Defense attorney Mick Meyer asked the jury to consider Pinkston a human being, and said the prosecution made his client look monstrous in spite of the fact that Pinkston doesn’t have a record of gang violence. Throughout the trial, Meyer said tattoos are a type of expression, and that “if I put on a Dallas Cowboys jersey, are they going to put me in the game?”
Pinkston didn’t take the stand in the sentencing phase, and Meyer didn’t cross examine the Rodriguezes or Cole. He did press the prosecution’s expert witnesses on Monday.
“This is my client,” Meyer said. “Remember that he’s a human being. The prosecution is going to ask you for his life, another bearskin on the wall. ... There is nothing you can do to relieve the Rodriguezes’ pain. Please do the right thing. I say this all in the hopes that you won’t look at him not as a human but a thing. Be humane about this.”
Before the jury left to deliberate, they listened to final arguments while viewing a frozen frame of a video Pinkston took of himself. He appears to be glowering down at the camera, lifting a handgun into the frame.
Formal sentencing will be Tuesday.