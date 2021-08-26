At least 48 cats and dogs will be available to adopt for free Saturday at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center.
It’s part of Clear the Shelters, a nationwide initiative that runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 19 this year. Randi Weinberg, Denton Animal Services manager, said the event brings awareness to overrun shelters as animal shelters are typically full in the summer months.
“Summer is the time we see our highest intake across the board for any shelter,” Weinberg said. “One of the main reasons is that it is the time where the animals are having most of their litters. We see the highest intake of kittens and puppies as well.”
On Saturday, there won’t be any adoption fees to bring home a new family member at Denton’s animal shelter. As of Thursday, Weinberg said they have 13 cats and 35 dogs available for adoption. She said that number may go up by Saturday since they are spaying and neutering more animals Friday.
All of the animals up for adoption are up to date on their vaccines, are spayed or neutered and are microchipped. New pet owners also will go home with a goody bag that contains a leash, waste bags, a toy and information to help them introduce their pet to their new home.
While last year’s Clear the Shelters event lasted a week, Denton Animal Services is bringing the event back to one day this year. For 2020, officials spaced out adoption appointments in order to limit the number of people in the building at the same time to be cautious of COVID-19.
This year, appointments aren’t needed.
“Once they do come in, though, they will be paired with an adoption counselor,” Weinberg said of potential adopters.
This counselor can help match them with the right pet based on the number of pets already in the home, their family dynamic and living situation. Anyone wanting to stop by on Saturday and adopt an animal needs to bring a driver’s license.
Apartment tenants must bring a form signed from their management saying they can bring an animal into their home.
“We want to make sure we set them up for success so the animal won’t be returned,” Weinberg said.
Of the 63 animals adopted out last year, five were returned. Three were returned of the 98 adopted out in 2019. Weinberg said it’s common that people will return animals following the event, but it doesn’t happen on a large scale.
With the weeklong event last year, she said Denton Animal Services saw a smaller turnout than the year prior due to the appointment system and capacity limit.
“Our hope is if we move to that one-day event, we’ll have a great response from the community and get just as many animals out that are available for adoption,” Weinberg said.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, or until they adopt out every animal, Weinberg said. Denton’s animal shelter is at 3717 N. Elm St.