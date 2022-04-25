Julie Oliver, Ground Game Texas executive director, bottom-left, speaks to people during the Decriminalize Denton Petition Kickoff event at the Courthouse on the Square on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Denton, Texas. Event host Decriminalize Denton launched a petition to ban all arrests and citations for misdemeanor cannabis possession in the city of Denton.
Decriminalize Denton says it believes it is on track with enough signatures for its ordinance to eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement to qualify for the November midterm elections.
The group needs 1,745 verified signatures for the petition to qualify to appear on the general election ballot, Decriminalize Denton Executive Director Tristan Seikel said. The number of signatures required is determined by recent election voter turnout.
So far, the group has independently verified 1,083 out of 2,581 total signatures, Seikel said. After verifying, Seikel said the group plans to turn the petition into the city for further verification in the first week of May.
If the ordinance is passed into law, it would accomplish the following:
Eliminate citations and arrests for possession of misdemeanor quantities of marijuana.
Prevent Denton police from giving citations for drug paraphernalia.
Prohibit Denon police from using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search and seizure.
Decriminalize Denton is still taking petition signatures with a deadline of May 3. Its website details several ways to sign, listing the easiest options as attending an upcoming event or visiting a partner business.
The final signature event is Saturday at the Denton Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information about tabling events is available on the group's Facebook page.
