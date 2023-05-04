Denton Fire storage units

Denton fire crews respond to a structure fire at Storage Zone on Mayhill Road. At least a dozen units were affected by the fire and one person was discovered deceased.

 Courtesy Denton Fire Department

The Denton Fire Department reported Thursday a deceased male was found at the site of a fire at Storage Zone at 621 S. Mayhill Road, where a manager said people might have been living inside storage units.

