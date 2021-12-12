Throughout the seasons, local nonprofit organizations and Denton city staff come together to make sure people are aware of the places where they can go to stay warm or cool when extreme temperatures are in the forecast.
Winter technically begins next week, and December last year had an average low temperature of 31.9 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Lows like that will influence local shelters to keep their doors open longer for anyone needing shelter in Denton.
“We’re looking at 32 or below and any other city emergency weather conditions,” said Dani Shaw, Denton’s director of community services.
She said that although the city doesn’t make decisions for the local shelters, city staffers do keep an updated list to let people know where they can go during inclement weather and know if those shelters will operate at expanded hours.
Denton’s policy also notes which city facilities people are able to seek shelter from the weather in. These include recreation centers, libraries and some fire stations, but the operating hours of those facilities aren’t typically expanded.
“What we do [every season] is we reach out to our nonprofit partners who have facilities for shelter, review what their policies will be — whether that’s winter or summer — and we update our info that we provide as an information tool to identify locations of where they can go when there’s extreme weather,” Shaw said.
Alva Santos, the shelter director for Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center, said they started talking about winter plans in mid-November. This year, the outreach center and other organizations have worked together as Denton County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.
“We’re doing it in conjunction with some of the other agencies, like the Salvation Army, the Fire Department. … VOAD put us all together,” Santos said.
She said this was a result of the severe winter storm in February, when many Texans went days without electricity. The Monsignor King Outreach Center and Salvation Army of Denton shelters were able to remain strong during that week, staying open and housing people during subfreezing temperatures.
The outreach center has received more sleeping supplies as part of its winter preparation. One priority is “making sure that we’re ready to have [so] many people in the facility,” Santos said.
“Prior, we were doing mats, so we’d have mats we’d bring out for extra bedding, but this year with connections with the VOAD, we were able to find some cots,” she said.