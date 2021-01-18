Consistent with the beliefs of Martin Luther King Jr., some local ministers and others pushed for peaceful protests in a volatile time in America and called for unity on Monday.
“In 2015, our President Trump came up with a slogan that said, ‘Make America Great Again,’” the Rev. Henry Thomas of Frisco’s Hamilton Chapel Baptist Church said, during a service at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Denton. “And in my mind, I’m thinking … I don’t want to go back to where it used to be. Does that mean I have to go back into slavery? I don’t know.”
Thomas was the keynote speaker for a brief service honoring King’s life.
“Does [that slogan] mean separate restrooms? I don’t know. Does that mean my grandkids can’t attend school with the white children again? I don’t know,” he said. “I want an America that Dr. King dreamed about.”
King’s birthday is on Jan. 16. The federal holiday honoring the civil rights leader is on the third Monday in January.
“I want an America where all men are treated fairly,” Thomas said. “I want an America with no racial injustice. I want peaceful protests. That’s the kind of America I want.”
Gerard Hudspeth, the first Black mayor of Denton, also spoke at the event after he led a crowd of about 75 in a march from Fred Moore Park to Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.
“I’m proudly the mayor of this great city, my hometown,” Hudspeth said. “When I was reflecting and preparing [for this], what came to my mind … is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s activity in the Montgomery bus boycott.” It involved “a group of people bound so tightly together it broke that oppression in the bus system.”
The boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, lasted from Dec. 5, 1955, to Dec. 20, 1956, and sparked Rosa Parks’ arrest. King was instrumental in that peaceful protest and, ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that segregation on buses is unconstitutional.
“He kept marching,” Thomas said of King. “There were no guns and no violence. He did it all in peace.”
Mt. Calvary’s pastor, the Rev. Cedric Chambers, cautioned that “hatred still runs down the stream.”
“We still know that racial injustice still exists today,” he said. “Keep marching. Keep shouting the love of Jesus Christ, and I promise you those walls will come down.”
And Birdia Johnson, a first-term Denton City Council member representing District 1, encouraged residents to “live in integrity.”
“It is always right to do the right thing,” she said. “As we go through these trying times … we just have to remember to pray for each other, to keep God first and to continue to be the right thing at always the right time.”
At the march, the crowd included people of various races and all ages, including children. More than a dozen Denton Police Department officers provided escort and even participated in the march. Many in the crowd held up signs saying “Keep Calm and Dream On,” a reference to King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the National Mall in 1963. Others had handheld fans with King’s likeness on them.
During the social distanced march — an event that took about 12 minutes — people sang hymns and other songs before arriving at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center for “grab-and-go” lunches.