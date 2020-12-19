A large fire burned Saturday morning at the old Selwyn School at 3333 W. University Drive, causing significant damage to the private school’s former location, according to the Denton Fire Department.
The department posted videos and photos of the large-scale fire on social media Saturday morning, stating that because the old school complex is vacant and water supply in the area is limited, the fire would be allowed to burn itself out.
Fire Department spokesperson David Boots said firefighters responded to the location, which totals over 10,000 square feet, at about 4:50 a.m., and that a cause was still under investigation. While fires appeared to have died down by the afternoon, Boots said a fire in a structure so large could be smoldering for days.
The fire caused significant damage to the former site of the Selwyn School, which moved to a new campus near Argyle in 2017. In 2012, a fire destroyed the campus’s main building, and although plans were drawn up for new buildings, the school lacked funding to see them through.
Before Selwyn moved to the Argyle area, the campus on West University Drive had been in operation since the 1960s, with many buildings designed by Denton architect O’Neil Ford. It was saved from foreclosure later in the same year the school moved, after Selwyn deeded the property to Pilot Point-based company Volunteer Enterprises, satisfying a $3.2 million debt to the company.
Though a clause in the original deed for the property stated the land and any debts would move to Denton ISD if Selwyn moved, the district’s school board voted unanimously to relinquish their rights to it.
It was unclear after the 2017 transaction what the location would be used for, and it was vacant up until Saturday’s fire. Now, its future appears bleaker.