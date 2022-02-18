One thing the Denton Police Department made sure to have this winter after last year’s snow and ice storm is a good supply of bottled water.
The need for fresh water was underscored by the boil water notice issued during the severe winter storm that hit Denton and Texas a year ago. The weeklong bout of snow and ice in February 2021 had Texans facing record-low temperatures amid the state’s power grid failure.
“When the boil water notice went into effect last year, we did not have enough water for the jail and administrative offices, so we had to purchase bottled water during the event,” Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said in an email. “We proactively obtained water ahead of time this year.”
Boil water notices are issued when water pressure in a city’s system falls below 20 pounds per square inch. Water pressure in the system has to remain high in order for it to be safe to drink. Low pressure means there’s a potential for bacteria to seep into the water and contaminate it.
While the winter storm two weeks ago was nowhere near as bad as last year’s storm, local first responders made sure they had the equipment they needed to trek through ice and snow.
The Denton Fire Department had tire chains and other equipment last year, but officials added new chains and made sure other equipment they had was new or in good condition.
“Our issue [with tire chains] was we were having to use them so much last year during Uri that they were breaking,” said Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the Fire Department. “We had them on there for days. We just made sure we had replacements and that all of our things were in good working condition.”
Tires chains give a vehicle more traction, helping prevent slipping and sliding on snowy and icy roads. Boots said the department also bought snow tires, which are available for all of the city’s ambulances. Those are only meant for wintertime use once snow and ice has accumulated because they’re studded and aren’t meant for normal pavement.
“We have the ability to get on the ice with much less difficulty,” he said.
Since this is equipment for winter only, the tires are stored at a separate facility where the Fire Department keeps some items. Even though snow and ice didn’t accumulate on roads as much this year, the equipment they had did help.
Fire Department personnel also had crampons to place on their work shoes to avoid slipping on ice. Cunningham said police officers also had tire chains for their patrol vehicles, windshield de-icers and hand warmers.
“[They] were made available to personnel leading up to this year’s storm,” she said.