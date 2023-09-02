Names read

Shea Graham wiped away tears as her younger brother Matthew Chowdhuri’s name was read with numerous other overdose victims during the North Texas Overdose Awareness Day event outside Denton County Courthouse on the Square on Thursday. The event educated and united the North Texas community in a fight against the opioid/fentanyl epidemic. 

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

Every five minutes, punctual and precise, the chimes of a handheld bell reminded the crowd why they had gathered outside the old Denton County courthouse.

It was too easy to get swept away in the stories playing out on the platform, to lose sight of an even bigger picture. Parents lamented the cruelty of burying their children over drugs, of faltering faith and questions unanswered. Others, through brief and vulnerable recollections of their own addiction, offered promises of second chances and redemption.

Tables

People attending North Texas Overdose Awareness Day pick up information from groups and organizations outside the Courthouse on the Square on Thursday. The event included featured speakers, resource tables, a reading of names of loved ones lost to drugs, a memorial, food, music, balloon art and giveaways.
