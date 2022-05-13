A slate of North Texas Republicans and GOP candidates means to make an example of the person or people who vandalized two faith-based pregnancy resources in Denton earlier this week. At a press conference Friday afternoon, the Republicans announced that they had donated $5,000 to Denton County Crime Stoppers for information that might lead to the arrest of those who spray-painted the centers.
“As I said, we’re a country of law and order,” said state Sen. Drew Springer, who represents District 30. “You want to change the laws, you run against me. You change it in Austin. Change it in Washington. We do not accept violence in any form or fashion.”
Springer led the press conference to announce that he and state Reps. Tan Parker, Jared Patterson and Lynn Stucky had joined Republican candidates Richard Hayes, the nominee for new House District 57, Kronda Thimesch, nominee for House District 65, and Ben Bumgarner, a candidate for House District 63, to donate money from their own pockets to increase the reward offered by Crime Stoppers to $6,000.
Aaron Smith, a spokesman for Denton County Crime Stoppers, said the usual reward for a tip that leads to the arrest of someone who has committed criminal mischief is $1,000.
Several faith-based pregnancy centers around the country have been vandalized after a Supreme Court draft decision indicating the court would overturn legal abortion was leaked to the media on May 3. In Denton, someone spray-painted “Not a clinic” and “Forced birth is murder” on the sign and outside the door at Loreto House, on North Bonnie Brae Street. The sign at Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center, located on North Locust Street, was defaced with spray-painted graffiti on the front windows reading “Pro-birth does not equal pro-life.”
Both local nonprofits offer services to women experiencing unplanned or crisis pregnancies as well as other related services.
Other Denton County officials attended the press conference, including Precinct 4 County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson, who said she has been working in the anti-abortion movement all of her adult life, and Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth.
“I grew up not too far from here, and my dad spent 21 years protesting the [Confederate veterans] monument downtown the right way,” Hudspeth said. “And so I really want to echo Sen. Springer’s statement that there’s right ways to do things. There’s right ways to protest. There’s right ways to challenge laws that are on the books, but this is not the right way. And I’m going to do everything in my power to work with the police chief and city management to spread the word to partner with whatever agency we can to make sure this does not happen again.”
Randy Bollig, the executive director of Loreto House, called the vandalism a hate crime.
“To those who disagree with our mission, and who may actually be celebrating this vandalism, please know that you are not our enemy,” he said. “We pray for the interior healing and moral conversion for whoever was responsible for this action.”
Bollig said the nonprofit, which encourages pregnant women to consider options other than abortion, sees 20 to 30 women each day.
“We offer a safe place for each woman to share their hopes and dreams as our advocates listen and offer alternatives to abortion that would allow tears of fear to become tears of joy,” Bollig said.
Woman to Woman Executive Director Ramona Davis said the staff and volunteers don’t think the building was the target.
“What hurts about this is that this was not a crime against us as a pregnancy center,” Davis said. “This was a crime against the women that we serve. And we had women coming in, distraught because someone thought that they were hurt in some way. They wanted to thank us for what we did, for serving them in love, and they said that they were sorry.”
Smith said Crime Stoppers officials believe that a bigger reward might increase the odds of identifying the individuals who vandalized the centers. Springer said law enforcement was focusing on the individuals responsible, but if the reward uncovers a group coordinating vandalism, that information would be shared with law enforcement.
“At this time, I think we think it’s just an individual,” Springer said. “Now, if that individual says, ‘I was part of a bigger group,’ law enforcement will definitely look into that.”
Loreto House anticipates spending several thousand dollars removing the graffiti from the exterior brick, and Woman to Woman officials said they haven’t yet replaced their sign due to funding.
To offer information to Denton County Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-388-8477, or visit www.dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.