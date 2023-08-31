Biking
In recently published survey results, a majority of Denton citizens felt the city’s sidewalks, bike lanes and connectivity to necessities did not meet their needs.

Though it could be some time before changes come to fruition, the city of Denton is looking to citizens for how to improve its infrastructure in the long run.

In recently published survey results, a majority of citizens said the city's sidewalks, bike lanes and connectivity to necessities do not meet their needs.

