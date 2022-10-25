Railyard project
The Railyard apartment project — planned for Sycamore Street, near Prairie Street, in Southeast Denton — will bring five three-story buildings with about 320 units and 448 parking spaces to about 9 acres near Oakwood Cemetery.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association members filled the backroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center on Monday, expecting someone from Lang Sycamore LLC to show up and discuss their plans for filling a nearby vacant lot on Sycamore Street.

Lang Partners, a Dallas real estate investment firm, partnered with KK OUDT Family Investments, KM Johnson Family Investments and Lowrance Investments from the same address in Fort Worth to form Lang Sycamore and build a luxury apartment complex with a plaza, a view of downtown Denton and more than 300 units — which people gathered at Monday’s meeting have said would be out of their price range.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

