Christians observed Pentecost last Sunday, just six days after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody.
Churches might have been largely quiet, many still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but an awakening was breaking over the streets of America. Citizens have been protesting police brutality and institutional racism since Floyd's death. And in Denton on Wednesday night, about 60 law enforcement members, pastors and other Christians gathered while local protests continued a dozen blocks away.
They gathered because protest without prayer is an impotent exercise in civic theater, said the Rev. Cedric Chambers, president of the Denton & Vicinity Ministerial Alliance.
"Our world is in chaos," Chambers told the men, women and children gathered on the lawn of his church, Mount Calvary Baptist Church. "Our country is in turmoil. As it relates to African Americans, I thought it would be good to bring people together tonight. But I have to be candid. I have to be real. Is that OK? I wouldn't be a man of God if I wasn't real. You can answer me back."
The crowd responded, and Chambers said he asked law enforcement and local city elected officials to gather on Wednesday night to offer thoughts about systemic racism, police brutality against black Americans and the rage roiling the country. The crowd was racially diverse, with children, adults and elderly ready to pray and encourage speakers, answering them with "amen" and "yes, Jesus!"
"Your being here says you're outraged," Chambers said. "Even if you're here, a man of good, you're angry as well. But we have to point people back to Jesus Christ. Over the last few days, I've seen pictures of 3,000 people, 4,000 people protesting. What we don't have is pictures of people in prayer."
Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree and Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said they share the outrage and grief of others who were shocked to watch a white police officer press his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.
"I'm an Irish American kid from West Texas," Murphree said, after asking those assembled to pray for him. "I'm not about to stand here and tell the African American community that I know how you feel or where you're coming from. Because I don't. What I can tell you is that, as a man, I'm going to do better. I will be accountable. It sickened me to see what I saw. And any officer worth their salt ought to have been sickened by that, or they don't deserve the badge."
Murphree called the killing of George Floyd "horrific."
"Everyone who carries this badge will pay a price for this. ... I grieve with each and every one of you here. How horrific the murder of that man in the streets of Minneapolis was. It's embarrassing to us all," he said.
Dixon took the microphone and asked the crowd for forgiveness.
"I ask y'all for forgiveness, and apologize to you for what law enforcement has represented to you for the last 400 years," said Dixon, who is black. "When I saw what happened to George Floyd at the hands of police, I was embarrassed, disgusted and ashamed. We don't treat dogs like that."
Mayor Chris Watts shared his own journey of political inclusion with the group, and said elected officials have to be accountable to their community, and to make sure white leaders aren't the only people at the table when decisions are being made throughout Denton's departments and agencies. Watts said Denton put together a panel to discuss and make recommendations to the City Council when it was time to hire a new police chief, and he credits the panel and something else for Dixon's arrival in the department.
"I'm going to say this: God sent Chief Dixon to us," Watts said, to the biggest applause of the evening. Dixon has garnered praise from many quarters for his cool head and calm presence at the protests.
The Rev. Jim Mann, a member of the ministerial alliance, said the nation's pain caused him to struggle to lead New Life Church through an opening prayer last Sunday.
"There's a lot of anger," he said. "I was at the protests last night. ... They weren't violent, but they weren't peaceful. Eighty percent of the people there were 20-year-old white kids. And they were yelling. Who knows what they were yelling about?"
Mann said the protests reveal a struggle between "principalities and powers," and that people of faith need to pray for their community.
After the event ended, Chambers said the intent wasn't to eradicate anger. The heart of the problem, he said, is the problem of the heart. Racism is a sin, he said, and Christians have an obligation to denounce it and challenge it, even if it's uncomfortable.
"I'm angry," Chambers said. "We all are. Ultimately, what's going to change this is the power of God. How do I balance anger and giving comfort? I think of the face of Jesus Christ. I remember that he didn't die for perfect people, but sinners. He died for me. Jesus Christ is what will change this."