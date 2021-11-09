No charges will be filed against the surviving driver from a fatal crash in October in Denton, police say.
Martha Jones, 71, of Denton died at a hospital a few days after the Oct. 2 crash at North Elm Street and West Parkway Street. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner determined Jones' cause of death was an acute asthma exacerbation and myocardial infarction and that the manner was an accident.
Texas Department of Transportation records show the other driver, a 40-year-old woman, wasn't injured in the 12:40 a.m. crash and that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor. Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham confirmed the surviving driver did receive a citation for driving without a license.
According to a police investigation, the other driver stopped at a stop sign on Parkway and believed the intersection was a four-way stop. The crash report says she didn't see Jones coming southbound on Elm Street, so she pulled into the intersection. The two vehicles then collided, with each traveling slower than 20 mph, police reported.
Jones' Jeep overturned during the crash, and she was found conscious and talking to officers before she was transported to an area hospital. She died on Oct. 6.
Zaira Perez
