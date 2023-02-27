 Skip to main content
No Black churches in Denton have historical designation from the city. What could that mean for future development?

At Mt. Cavalry Baptist Church on Wilson Street, the Rev. Reginald Logan stands in front of a small congregation, recounting the six-month struggle that brought pastors from five historic Denton churches to the pulpit area on a Saturday morning in mid-February. Each pastor was receiving a $10,000 check from a Dallas developer who’d been planning for three years now to build an upscale apartment complex next to Oakwood Cemetery in Southeast Denton.

Established in 1857 when Denton was founded, Oakwood Cemetery is more than a place where people from their congregations are sometimes buried. A Denton Public Library blog post calls it the one “spot in Denton where one can get a feel for the breadth of the City’s history.”

Rev Logan -checks
The Rev. Reginald Logan presents a pair of checks to historic Black churches Feb. 18 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
Churches - group photo
The Rev. Mason Rice of St. James AME Church, the Rev. Homer Webb Jr. of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, the Rev. George Garnett III of St. Emmanuel Baptist Church, Superintendent Reverend Clarence Hardin of St. Andrew Church of God in Christ, and the Rev. Keaton Fuller of Mt. Pilgrim CME Church all received checks for their churches Feb. 18, cut from a developer in Southeast Denton to historic Black churches.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

