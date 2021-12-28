Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton’s new specialty center for women and infants is well underway, with the center expected to open late next summer.
The 215,000-square-foot facility will feature 12 labor and delivery beds and two C-section suites along with six antepartum and 24 postpartum beds. The project also will expand the number of emergency department beds, adding 10 to the hospital’s current 28.
The facility will help meet the growing demand for OB-GYN services in the Denton area.
An area that will be used for cardiac rehab that will be part of the new expansion area of the Texas Health Presbyterian Denton Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Denton, Texas. The new expansion is a new four-story Center for Women and Infants. The 215,000-square-foot building will feature 12 labor and delivery rooms, 30 total postpartum and antepartum beds and two dedicated surgical suites for cesarean deliveries.
A room for patients that is part of the new expansion area of the Texas Health Presbyterian Denton Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Denton, Texas. The new expansion is a new four-story Center for Women and Infants. The 215,000-square-foot building will feature 12 labor and delivery rooms, 30 total postpartum and antepartum beds and two dedicated surgical suites for cesarean deliveries.
A C-section room that is part of the new expansion area of the Texas Health Presbyterian Denton Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Denton, Texas. The new expansion is a new four-story Center for Women and Infants. The 215,000-square-foot building will feature 12 labor and delivery rooms, 30 total postpartum and antepartum beds and two dedicated surgical suites for cesarean deliveries.
The helipad which is part of the new expansion area of the Texas Health Presbyterian Denton Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Denton, Texas. The new expansion is a new four-story Center for Women and Infants. The 215,000-square-foot building will feature 12 labor and delivery rooms, 30 postpartum and antepartum beds and two dedicated surgical suites for cesarean deliveries.
A new helipad is part of the expansion project at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, shown earlier this month.
“We are the only hospital that provides OB services in our market, and the hospital we’re moving out of was built in 1987, so it just doesn’t meet the standards people expect today,” said Jeff Reecer, president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
The ground floor of the new building also will house an internal medicine residency program. Thirty residents will participate in the three-year program in Denton, scheduled to begin next summer.
Staff are expected to begin moving into the new building in June and open the facility in August. The current building housing obstetric departments will be demolished to make way for more parking, Reecer said.
“Our mission is to improve the health of people in the communities we serve, and obstetric services is a key service you have to make available to people if you’re going to fulfill that mission,” Reecer said. “This new facility is going to allow us to do that in a much more modern environment. We’re very excited.”
