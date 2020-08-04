Denton is joining dozens of other cities Wednesday with the launch of the Take Me Home program to help individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities better communicate with first responders.
Starting Wednesday, Denton residents can voluntarily submit information about their loved ones who have developmental disorders and may have difficulty communicating with officers.
“It’s going to really offer up the opportunity for people to call in and send in pictures of their loved one that’s suffering from mental illness, autism, dementia, whatever the case may be, to give us their likes and dislikes, places they like to frequent when they leave home,” Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon told the City Council in July. “Our hope is that we get that information on the front end so we can proactively go out and look for these folks and return them to their families safe.”
The program was developed by the Pensacola Police Department in Florida following a meeting in 2003 when Panhandle Autism Society members asked an officer what parents of nonverbal children can do to improve encounters with law enforcement.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said they’ve been trying to get the program up and running for months but wanted to make sure it ran seamlessly first. Starting Wednesday, she said people can find the Take Me Home page on the department’s website to start filling out a form in English or Spanish. The information will remain confidential.
The database questions cover the basics such as asking for the person’s name, home address, if they have any disabilities and a physical description. Cunningham said the most important parts are the open-ended questions.
Has the registrant ever gone missing? If so, where were they found? What are their favorite locations or objects? Do they enjoy playing in the woods? Do they like animals? Do they like traffic? Do they fear police officers, fire, EMS personnel, emergency vehicles, shouting or running?
“We’re asking [people] to list all that applies so when first responders are looking for them, we’re equipped with that information ahead of time,” Cunningham said. “We ask for their preferred method of communication — sign language, written words, specific words, favorite discussion topics — [and to] please explain in detail any information that would help officers and rescue personnel calm the registrant, like known de-escalation techniques or ways to avoid triggering them.”
She said there are three major scenarios in which the program can help officers. The first: A loved one with a developmental or intellectual disability goes missing from home or while their group is out and about in the city.
“You’d call 911 and tell dispatch what’s going on, state that your loved one who’s missing is in the Take Me Home program,” Cunningham said. “From there, dispatchers can search the database, and since they’re already registered and we already have their photo and description, dispatchers can relay that out to responders who are searching.”
The second way applies when officers find a child wandering alone in public who hasn’t been reported missing yet.
“An officer can say, ‘I found a male with brown hair, brown eyes, looks to be between 5 and 10 years old,’” Cunningham said. “Dispatch will throw in as much information as they want to into the initial search through the database to see if they are in the program. If they are, we can reach out to emergency contacts to see if this is their loved one.”
The third major way the program can help first responders is to let them know how to proceed if they respond to an address listed in the program.
“It can help first responders communicate better when going to that address if they are someone who may behave in an atypical manner,” Cunningham said.
The current protocol for when someone goes missing, whether or not they have a disability, is to conduct interviews with the family to find out what happened and find out where they might be.
“Understandably, when someone goes missing, loved ones are under a lot of pressure to remember critical information,” Cunningham said. “Take Me Home cuts down on this.”
She said officers recently went through training on how to interact with individuals with autism.
“They keep that knowledge in mind and go to places [the missing person] they may be drawn to but also keep in mind everyone is different and every missing person’s case is different.”
Residents can start filling out the online form starting Wednesday through dentonpolice.com.