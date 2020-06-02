Following an authorization to purchase property at 909 N. Loop 288 in April, the city of Denton will hold a virtual neighborhood meeting regarding the zoning request on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The property is a former nursing home zoned as “suburban corridor.” City staff said they are requesting a zoning change to “public facilities” to use the property as a facility to consolidate resources for the homeless.
City spokesperson Ryan Adams said the meeting will be an informational session for the areas surrounding the property.
Property owners within 200 feet, residents within 1,000 feet and multifamily properties near the property were notified of the authorization on May 26.
City staff report they expect to close on the purchase later this month. Appraisal, property inspection and environmental assessment are almost complete, and the city staff is securing a commercial inspection.
The city formed a project team that includes city representatives, Our Daily Bread, Monsignor King Outreach Center, Serve Denton and United Way. The team is scheduled to meet every two weeks to develop a business plan and budget for the project.
After the virtual meeting, city staff members will hold the planning and zoning hearing on June 17 and are expected to bring the project to the City Council in July.