The president of a historical preservation organization in Denton said he expects the U.S. Parks Service to designate a residential neighborhood here as a National Register District, making it the second one in the city.
“It’s called the West Denton Residential Historic District by the Texas Historical Commission,” Randy Hunt of Historic Denton said. “Work started in 2015, and it took three years to get the survey adopted and accepted by THC. It was approved in September 2018.”
The survey is required by the THC before historic designations are granted. They include photos, maps and descriptions of the area. Hunt’s West Denton Residential Historic District survey is 118 pages.
The West Denton Residential Historic District includes hundreds of properties of varied architectural styles — in an area bounded by West Hickory Street, Panhandle Street, Carroll Boulevard and Ponder Avenue.
The area includes the former location of the short-lived John B. Denton College, which was named, like the city and county, after the preacher and attorney who died in battle in 1841. The private college opened in 1901 on Denton Street, where Calhoun Middle School’s band hall now sits.
The area “is a primarily residential district … approximately one-half mile west of the Denton County Courthouse Square,” according to Hunt’s National Register of Historic Places registration form. “The district includes (in whole or part) ten divisions and subdivisions platted from the mid-19th century through 1925.”
Hunt’s home is included in the district, as is Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer’s house.
“My house was a Sears Roebuck catalog house ordered in 1926,” Meltzer said. “All of the boards came on a train, which is helpful when you don’t have a lot of lumber locally. It was built in 1926-27.”
Meltzer’s home is also in the West Oak Historic District, which encompasses turn-of-the-century houses and those built years later.
“My house has been on the home tour that Historic Denton does,” Meltzer said. “But the [area] where Randy lives, those are the fancier homes. My house and others around it were built more in the 1920s and 1930s.”
Hunt’s home was built in 1906.
“The majority of houses are frame construction with clapboard or weatherboard siding, but some have brick, stucco, or stone veneer,” the registration form shows. “Most have pier and beam foundations skirted with brick, concrete or stone, and most roofs are gabled, hipped or hipped-gabled, and covered with composition shingles. Most residences appear to be the work of local carpenters and contractors, although some were designed by architects.”
The West Denton Residential Historic District includes 472 buildings. Of those, 332 are primary residences.
“The only other district in Denton in the National Register is the Denton County Courthouse Square Historic District,” said Gregory Smith of the Texas Historical Commission. “That includes all of the commercial blocks that face it.”
To secure designation as a National Register District, the applicant must prove the historical significance of the area, Hunt said.
“It’s more complicated for districts. You have to show why the neighborhood was developed, the catalyst points, what type of buildings were built and when. You have about 150 data items associated with each structure, and it’s a huge effort.”
Smith agreed.
“This was a volunteer project that Randy spearheaded,” he said. “It’s sort of unusual. Usually, consultants work on districts this wide and complex. He spearheaded this and THC staff specifically assisted with the process.”
Hunt said that Denton city officials were not involved in the project. National Register Districts have no impact on local historic districts.
“The beauty of the National Register is it’s a state and federal designation,” Hunt said. “And it’s designed with incentives, like the 45% tax incentive used to rehab the Fairhaven. It’s based upon creating incentives for owners to rehab buildings. Everything that’s around here is a local designation.”
Denton has 11 such designations, Smith said.
“But the West Denton Residential Historic District is on our executive director’s desk right now,” he said. “As soon as he signs it, we can send it to the National Park Service. This was a huge effort.”
Fairhaven retirement home, an architecturally significant and historic Denton property, reopened in November following an $8 million renovation project.
Historic Denton started the effort to restore Fairhaven, built in 1965. It closed in 2007 and fell into disrepair before InvestCor Development of Austin agreed to fund the rehabilitation. Now, Fairhaven is listed on the National Register.
The National Park Service offers tax credits for property owners in National Register Districts who rehab and maintain historic buildings.