Denton Parks & Recreation is creating a 5-mile mountain biking park in north Denton, estimated to be open by the end of 2021.
Parks staff and volunteers have flagged about 5 miles of trails at Hartlee Field Road. The park will consist of a single-track dirt course with access to restrooms at the neighboring Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center and a pump track, according to a Nov. 4 City Council presentation.
The parks department has partnered with the Denton MTB Trails Association, an independent group created to enhance interest in mountain biking in the city, to solicit volunteers. The group is accepting sign-ups at www.dentonmtbtrails.com.