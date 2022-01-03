Denton regularly saw a steady increase in DWI arrests year after year, but the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 stalled that increase. Now, a Denton police sergeant says the number of driving while intoxicated arrests is back up and higher than the 2019 record.
By Dec. 31, 2021, the Denton Police Department had made 937 DWI arrests, up from the previous record of 711 in 2019. While he didn’t have the exact number on hand, Sgt. Daryn Briggs with the traffic division said the number of arrests in 2020 was below 2019’s then-record.
“It didn’t really surprise us because it was the start of the pandemic,” Briggs said.
Now that 2021, another year of living in a pandemic, has come to a close, Briggs said the number of officers making those arrests and residents’ changing behaviors could be factors in why arrests went up so drastically.
“A large portion of our success — just from the department, we had 78 different officers making [DWI] arrests in 2021,” Briggs said. “It’d be hard for us to find another agency our size as actively involved with that many people in DWI enforcement.”
He said that’s only one piece of the puzzle, and another part could be changing behaviors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not a behavioral scientist, but I have 28 years of experience on this job, and there is post-pandemic behavior by a large part of the population where there’s not as many limits, or self-imposed limits,” Briggs said. “Even during the height of the pandemic, we were still making plenty of DWI arrests when bars were closed because people were drinking at home or at restaurants.”
A three-year map of hot spots for DWI arrests shows many of those arrests happen near the center of the city.
Unlike in 2020, Briggs said last year there was a death in which the suspect was believed to be intoxicated. That driver, Damon Brown of Aubrey, was charged with murder in November rather than intoxication manslaughter because he’d been convicted of DWI three or more times in the past. Aman Jason Qureshi of Aubrey was found dead at the scene of the crash in October.
Brown’s arrest was one of four murder arrests in Denton in 2021.
South of Denton, police in Corinth arrested a driver in April on two counts of intoxication manslaughter after he allegedly hit and killed two people on Interstate 35E while they were changing a tire.
Briggs said Denton police saw crashes last year in which a person suspected of driving intoxicated was killed, but wasn’t considered to have caused the crash.
Briggs said people on the front lines — restaurant and bar staffers, and friends and families at gatherings — have to be vigilant in keeping someone who is under the influence from driving.
“People just have to be willing to step up and insert themselves into the situation — and the people that drink, [their loved ones aren’t] trying to ruin their lives; they’re trying to prevent a tragedy from happening,” Briggs said. “The next step, and people are good at this, is calling 911 when they see someone driving already. Month in and month out, a majority of our arrests come from 911 calls where someone is taking the initiative and calling when they see an impaired driver.”