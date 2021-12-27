Every year, memes make the rounds on Facebook encouraging people to think twice about adopting a pet as a Christmas present.
Most of them have a similar format: a picture of a cute dog with text reading “A dog is not a toy,” or “A dog is part of the family.” But at the city animal shelter, the increase in holiday adoptions hasn’t meant an increase in pet surrenders after the holidays.
“There’s definitely an increase [in adoptions],” said Dorcas Johnson, the interim manager at Denton’s animal shelter. “I would say we don’t have as many returns as many other shelters see. Thankfully, the Denton community is great about taking care of pets. I think people here see them more as a luxury rather than another toy.”
The annual Santa Paws event at Denton’s Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center could be an indicator of increased adoptions around Christmastime because adoptions are half-price during the event. The Dec. 18 event brought out more than 40 families, and some walked away with new family members. Johnson said she didn’t have a number of adoptions from the event.
“Thankfully, we don’t see [many surrenders after the holidays], and we see those fur babies getting into good homes,” Johnson said.
Johnson said it’s one of a few events during the year when the shelter’s adoption fees are reduced. On top of half-price adoptions, people are able to bring their pets and get photos of them with Santa Claus.
“We’ll partner with Eaves Realty Group, and Denton police officers take pictures with the pets that are not really getting a lot of love on the adoption floor,” she said. “Some of them are older dogs, others are more so high-energy. We just try to market them sitting there with Santa and law enforcement and try to get their face out there.”
Santa Paws is an annual event, but it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Being able to hold an event this year brought more attention to pet adoption.
“It was very exciting,” Johnson said. “Even if a person didn’t walk out with a new fur baby, they were at least able to go home and tell someone about all the animals we do have.”
She said the Denton shelter typically doesn’t see many pets surrendered after Christmas. When asked about the large number of pit bull terriers listed recently on the shelter’s website, Johnson said she thinks they have a good balance of dog breeds.
“I feel like they get surrendered a lot, one, because they are very high-energy, and two, because people don’t research before they adopt or purchase from a breeder,” she said. “It’s not about them being aggressive or dangerous, but being high-energy.”
If someone does want to give a loved one a new furry friend as a gift, Johnson recommends that people talk it out.
“Definitely talk to that person about what dog or cat they’re interested in and research and read,” she said. “Honestly, knowledge is power when it comes to successful adoptions.”