A Colorado real estate investment group has sued the city of Denton over its gas well setback rules, claiming its rights to finish developing a 40-year-old south Denton mobile home park are vested.
During a closed session this week, the Denton City Council was briefed on the case involving Country View Mobile Home Park, 2800 Fort Worth Drive. The investors filed suit in November, shortly after Denton’s Zoning Board of Adjustment denied an appeal to continue to add mobile homes in the park in spots where gas wells are nearby.
Neither City Attorney Aaron Leal nor the Dallas-based attorney for Stonetown Country View LLC, Michael Moran, returned a request for comment.
While this controversy began last fall, the roots of such legal claims can be traced to a 2011 Texas Supreme Court decision known as Harper Park Two. The state’s high court sided with an Austin developer, ruling that the property rights were frozen at the time a previous investor applied for permits in 1985 — commonly called “vested rights.”
Denton has been in court briefly before with a vested rights complaint. In 2013, the city tried to block new gas well development from coming too close to existing homes in another neighborhood down the road from Country View. The energy company argued that its property rights were vested. The city dropped the case before fully litigating it. That controversy triggered a citizens movement that eventually led to Denton’s short-lived ban on fracking.
In Stonetown’s case, the city permitted new nearby gas wells after Country View was built and occupied. But only 83 of the 100 approved lots were developed since the mobile home park was approved in 1981.
The real estate investors claim in the lawsuit that city officials erred in an administrative review of their case and asked the district court to step in. The city’s administrative review was the first step in determining whether property rights were vested.
The investors had first appealed that determination to the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment, which heard the case in late October. The board denied the appeal, triggering the lawsuit.
The city answered the lawsuit in mid-December, arguing that the district court does not have jurisdiction over the case, except on narrow grounds defined in state law.
And, in that case, the city argued that the investors cannot seek the court’s opinion because the land in question is in the floodplain. In other words, the court was being asked to resolve a hypothetical set of facts.
No hearing has yet been scheduled in the matter. The case was assigned to the 442nd District Court, Judge Tiffany Haertling presiding.