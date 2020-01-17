MLK Day
Audience members sing along with the Federation Choir of Denton during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration last year at Denton's Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.

 DRC file photo

Denton will have its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday with several events planned, including a rally and march.

The day begins with the flag football tournament at 11 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St.

The rally will begin at 2 p.m. at the University of North Texas Union, 1155 Union Circle, followed at 2:30 p.m. with the march to the MLK Recreation Center, where the program will begin at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 940-349-8575 or visit www.dentonparks.com.

— Staff report

