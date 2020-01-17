Denton will have its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday with several events planned, including a rally and march.
The day begins with the flag football tournament at 11 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St.
The rally will begin at 2 p.m. at the University of North Texas Union, 1155 Union Circle, followed at 2:30 p.m. with the march to the MLK Recreation Center, where the program will begin at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 940-349-8575 or visit www.dentonparks.com.