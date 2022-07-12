Mental health treatment facility planned for Southridge lacks neighbors’ support — and proper zoning

Andrew Chapman moved with his wife and children, then 1 and 3 years old, to the Southridge neighborhood from their home in England because they had fallen in love with the old houses, the big trees, the shade and the spacious lots. It reminded them of their home in England, only younger than their old neighborhood, where houses dated back to the 1800s.
Fifteen years later, the Chapmans have enjoyed the tranquility of their $360,000 home, the safety of a serene neighborhood where children can play at the nearby park without cause for concern.
Next door to the Chapmans, their neighbor’s pale-brick ranch home has sat empty since she passed away in early 2021. When they met the new owner, Patrick Moneke, CEO of Diadem Hearts Inc., they claim he told them he planned to move into the home, which he purchased about a year ago, with his family. Moneke denies that claim.
The Chapmans never planned to leave the neighborhood, never dreamed of leaving it. But now the serenity of their neighborhood, they and other homeowners say, is being threatened after they discovered Moneke and his family weren’t moving into the home after all.
Instead, Moneke said his company, Diadem Hearts Inc., was opening a state-sponsored assisted-living facility for people with serious mental illnesses who meet the eligible criteria: long-term psychiatric hospitalization; jail diversion — four arrests and two psychiatric crises; or emergency room diversion — 15 or more emergency visits and two psychiatric crises.
“We were a little bit shocked,” Chapman said. “It doesn’t suit our neighborhood. Kids play on the street. There are no fences (unless you have a pool). … There are no bus routes and no shops. If it had been for the elderly and physically handicapped, I could understand that.”
But there’s an additional problem: The Southridge neighborhood is zoned R2, a single-family residence zoning that doesn’t allow what Moneke is proposing even with a special-use permit, according to the city of Denton’s Development Code, Subchapter 5 — Regular Uses.
Moneke said his company operates 13 state-approved living facilities that he set up in similar neighborhoods in Cedar Hills, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Tyler and Waco. The company also has multiple subcontracts with homeowners Diadem Hearts trains to house its clients in neighborhoods in North Texas, including six locations in Fort Worth.
“It is not a group home,” Moneke said. “It is a supervised living facility. It’s that way in all the cities where we have homes like that.”
“The thing about it [is that] for some reason, for this house, this is [the] first house I didn’t go to [the] city before purchasing the house,” he continued. “All the others [I] did, and I usually would find out if the zoning allowed such things, but for some reason, I didn’t know. I didn’t do this, and that is why I have issues and people calling.”
Zoning conflicts
Jennifer Ruffcorn, assistant press officer at Texas Health and Human Services, said Diadem Hearts is licensed by the state as a Home and Community Support Services Agency, or HCSSA, to provide services such as hospice, home health and personal attendant services. The company has received 14 violations, Rufficorn added, related to the attendant services provided in other settings but not in group homes.
But Ruffcorn also expressed surprise at the suggestion clients of Diadem Hearts would be living at any of the company’s facilities, writing in a July 12 email, “It does not provide residential services, meaning individuals don’t reside in a group home where they receive services.”
Diadem Hearts also has two home and community-based contracts with the Department of Health and Human Services, Ruffcorn said. One is for a Provider Agency and another for a Recovery Manager.
“Facilities that are regulated by HHSC must meet city residential requirements, including zoning requirements,” Rufficorn said.
The Denton Record-Chronicle checked with each county’s central appraisal districts and each city’s planning and zoning departments and was able to find locations in the 2400 block of Hunting Drive in Fort Worth; 1100 block of Western Oaks Drive in Woodway, a subdivision of Waco; and four locations in the Dallas area: 500 block of Cimarron Terrace, 200 block of West Cherry Point Drive, 5900 block of Park Manor Drive and 6000 block of Crosswood Lane.
Similar to the Southridge neighborhood, all of the DFW locations were zoned as single-family dwellings with no special-use permits to operate a supervised living facility, a halfway house or a group home, according to Dallas’ and Fort Worth’s interactive zoning maps. The Dallas planning department helped track down the 6000 block of Crosswood Lane in Dallas. It’s located in R-5A zoning and has no special-use permit.
A special-use permit is needed, according to the Dallas planning department, because Diadem Hearts is dealing with a protected class, which includes children, people with disabilities and seniors. It also notifies the city that the facility is regulated by the government and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In Woodway, Mitch Davison, the Community Services & Development director, said Diadem Hearts’ location in the 1100 block of Western Oaks Drive is zoned as R1 single-family residential. Davison said that neither Moneke nor a representative from Diadem Hearts had contacted the city to get a special-use permit, which he said is needed to run a supervised living facility.
In fact, Woodway city officials were surprised to learn a supervised living facility was in that location. The neighborhood is one where neighbors have been known to watch the area like hawks on a fence.
The Record-Chronicle contacted Moneke again to discuss the discrepancies in his claim, what the zoning reveals and what the state claimed, but he couldn’t be reached for comment by late Tuesday.
Home alert
Last week, neighbors became aware of the facility after a flyer began circulating. The flyer appears to have been scanned in the document shared with the Record-Chronicle. It reads:
HSBS-HHSC: Home & Community Based Services — Mental Health
Group Home: 115 Ridgecrest Drive (actually Circle), Tentatively
Opening July 1st, 5 bedrooms (2 per room)
Eligibility Groups:
Long-term psychiatric hospitalization: Three or more cumulative or consecutive years spent in an inpatient psychiatric hospital during the five years prior to the referral
Jail diversion: Four arrests and two psychiatric crises during the three years prior to the referral
Emergency room diversion: 15 or more emergency room visits for any reason and two psychiatric crises
Eligibility Criteria (Initial Eligibility Requirements)
Primary diagnosis of serious mental illness
18 years or older
Income below 150 percent of the federal poverty level
Able to live in a community with program services
Actively receiving Medicaid or Medicaid-eligible if discharged from a state hospital
After receiving it, Chapman said he printed it and began sharing it with neighbors who, he said, were all in agreement that this neighborhood was no place for this type of a facility.
Moneke, however, said the home wasn’t scheduled to open July 1 and he wasn’t sure when it would open. He explained that he has a contract with the state that sends him clients if they meet the eligibility requirements. They are already enrolled in community-based services and, he said, recovering from bipolar disorder, depression and schizophrenia. He stressed that they are people in recovery.
“They are not violent, that’s for sure,” he said.
As for operating these facilities, Moneke said he began establishing them in nice neighborhoods like Southridge approximately seven years ago as part of a new program offered by the state. He had some experience working with mental health services and called it his passion.
He claimed that the clients leave the homes only under supervision for doctors’ appointments and to go to work. The living facility is staffed 24 hours a day.
“These individuals, we civilize them by providing them [with the] counseling they need and providing them [with] employment and making them be independent, and whenever they are independent and can be on their own, they are free to go,” Moneke said.
The homes “civilize them” by putting the clients on a daily routine. Tammy Thompson, a social worker and referral coordinator for Diadem Hearts, said clients — about 40 of them — eat three meals a day and alternate bathing days. Some of the group homes, she said, are all men or all women, while others are co-ed, as the one in Denton would have been, she said, if the city hadn’t put it on hold. The clients receive between $700 and $800 each month from federal disability assistance.
“We can only charge them so much rent,” Thompson said. “They get left with about $200.”
Each home, which she said is state-regulated, is set up similar to the one in Denton: with two beds per room, about 10 clients per household and a group home manager who resides in the home, cleans it and makes sure medication, which is behind lock and key, is taken.
Thompson said the company has clients who have been at the group homes for years and that some alternate between homes if they have an altercation until it can be resolved.
It’s also not easy to qualify, she said. Clients can’t be LOC4, level of care 4, or too severe or violent.
“I can’t say we won’t allow them in the homes,” said Thompson, who has been working for Diadem Hearts for about a year. “We’re talking about not putting them in a house that is very stable and primarily elderly. We wouldn’t because of their background.”
Thompson said she’ll go out and assess the potential client and see how they’re doing and pay attention to their reactions to see in which home they should be placed. Oftentimes, she said, they will be placed in a subcontractor’s home.
Diadem Hearts, she said, trains the subcontractors and does fingerprint background checks on them. Thompson said she is the first person who goes out and goes down the state’s checklist with the subcontractor.
Thompson said Diadem Hearts pays the subcontractors on top of what they receive for rent from the clients. For example, she said that if they have four clients, she’ll tell them that they get $4,000 total so “you should be able to afford 24-hour care.”
“I do understand people’s concerns because I have an understanding of people,” she said. “It’s all fear-based. They’re scared to live next to a group home and afraid that they are criminals, and it is far from being accurate. Everybody has to have somewhere to live.”
Uncertain futureWhen Chapman discovered news about the living facility, he contacted his council member, Alison Maguire, via email and told her what he had learned about it and what he claimed Moneke had said about moving his family there.
“Prior to this we had no knowledge that the house would be used in this way,” Chapman wrote in his July 7 email to Maguire. “There has been no information/consultation with the fellow residents and we feel the owner has been secretive/stealthy in creating this halfway house.
“This is a family neighborhood, with single families of 1 to 5 people,” he continued. “Adding a boarding house with 10 patients and resident staff would not be in keeping with this neighborhood, and based on the eligibility groups in the flyer we feel that the safety of our families and properties may be at risk.”
Maguire replied the next day, offered to set up a meeting with Moneke, who she claimed wasn’t legally required to do so, and the neighborhood and told him she would discuss it with city staff. She also sent two links, one to the Texas Health and Human Services website with information about living facilities like Moneke’s and another to the city code’s subchapter 5 — use regulations.
On the state’s website, links to the provider training requirements and qualifications show a short description of the program:
“Home and Community-Based Services-Adult Mental Health is a program that provides home and community-based services to adults with serious mental illness. The program provides an array of services, to match each person’s needs. This helps the person to live and experience successful tenure in their chosen community. Services are designed to support long-term recovery from mental illness.”
The supported home living, assisted living and supervised living must comply with residential settings and meet relevant state and local requirements, according to the Texas Health and Human Services.
Denton’s development codes list the R2 zoning, which is Southridge’s designation and does allow for a community home, which it doesn’t define. Group homes and boarding or rooming houses aren’t allowed.
“As you might know, I’m a strong advocate for community-based group housing for individuals with mental illnesses and/or disabilities, and I have family who have benefitted greatly from this care model,” Maguire wrote in her July 8 email to Chapman. “However, given the profile of the residents this particular home plans to serve, I can understand why the neighbors have concerns.”
Maguire told the Record-Chronicle that since Southridge is zoned R2, Moneke’s options “are limited.”
“The question that I am trying to parse out, looking at the zoning ordinance, is what constitutes a community home?” Maguire said.
In the meantime, the Chapmans will be meeting with other neighbors later this week to discuss their options. Andrew Chapman said the neighbors are worried that what feels like a nice safe neighborhood will change. As he pointed out in his July 7 email to Maguire:
“The thought of living next door to such an institution with so many occupants has us fearful of our own privacy and security. We don’t want to live in an area where we have to install security fences, cameras and check whether it is safe to leave or enter our house.”