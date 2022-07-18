Mental health facility stuck in Southridge limbo as city determines next move

When word spread that a mental health living facility was coming to the quiet and tranquil Southridge neighborhood, some residents were quick to raise concerns. How could they not? The zoning for their area, R2, doesn’t allow for living facilities or group homes — even with a special-use permit.
They reached out to their Denton City Council member, Alison Maguire, who didn’t seem familiar with the idea. The owner of the house, Patrick Moneke, had never approached the council about it or planning and zoning. Moneke, who is the CEO of Diadem Hearts Inc., previously told the Denton Record-Chronicle that he operates several locations around North Texas and that Denton was the only city where he didn’t check to make sure zoning allowed for it.
Yet other cities’ planning departments show that, as of Monday evening, Moneke hadn't received a special-use permit for facilities in their locations. The Woodway Planning Department didn’t even know there was such a facility in the community.
“It is not a group home,” Moneke told the Record-Chronicle for a story published Wednesday. “It is a supervised living facility. All the cities where we have homes are like that. The neighborhood [does] not know. They go to appointments and come back and don’t bother anybody. They have 24-hour supervision and go to doctors' appointments, and some of them got jobs like every other person.”
Jennifer Ruffcorn, Health and Human Services assistant press officer, wrote in a follow-up email Wednesday afternoon: “This provider has a contract with HHSC to provide shorter term behavioral health services in these supervised living group homes.”
She said Diadem Hearts contracts with the state as a certified HCBS-AMH (Home and Community-Based Service — Adult Mental Health) provider and serves individuals with serious mental illness in the communities of their choosing. It is also a state-licensed provider as a HCSSA (Home and Community Support Services Agency) to serve individuals needing long-term care services.
Another service Diadem Hearts provides, Ruffcorn said, is personal attendant services (PAS) — such as bathing, eating, dressing, etc. — for clients in their own home or other settings. It has 14 violations related to its personal attendant services from Oct. 8, 2021, that they have yet to correct, according to HHSC.
Before last week's story was published, the Record-Chronicle was unable to get hold of Moneke again to discuss the discrepancies between what he claimed and what the cities showed. He said he was on vacation with his family in a Thursday afternoon phone call. He refused to discuss what he is doing in other cities and wanted to focus only on Denton.
“I don’t have time, really don’t have so much time,” Moneke said. “I may sell it [the Southridge property] or keep it. Not sure what to do with the house.”
When pressed about the group home claim, Moneke clarified that they are group homes, as the social worker for Diadem Hearts told the Record-Chronicle in Wednesday's report. He said he simply prefers to call them assisted living facilities because a group home is open to a broad definition.
What constitutes a ‘group home’
Lawyers Monte Akers and Jason D. King of Akers & Boulware-Wells LLP wrote in a 2011 paper titled “Municipal Regulation of Group Homes” that despite what they believed in years prior, “there is no single definition of ‘group home’ under either state or federal law. To make matters worse, under Texas law there are at least 24 types of homes, houses, centers, and other facilities, probably more, that may qualify as a group home,” including foster homes, boarding homes and child care facilities.
“Obviously, some types of group homes, such as day care centers, are not likely to create concern from neighbors or a city council, while others, such as a state jail felony facility, are not likely to be proposed for location in a residential area of a city,” the authors wrote in their 2011 paper. “Other facilities, however, such as assisted living facilities, substance abuse treatment centers, or any of the myriad of halfway houses are very likely to encounter local opposition” — as in the case of Southridge.
In the paper, Akers and King claimed cities must be flexible when applying zoning restrictions to disabled persons living in group homes and must tailor zoning provisions to disabled people’s needs and the establishment of group homes, as long as it doesn’t impose undue burden on the city.
They also pointed out that a group home owner, such as Moneke, or a disabled person may request a “reasonable accommodation” in a local ordinance, based on the requirement in the Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988. If the city refuses, officials may find themselves facing an illegal discrimination charge under the FHAA.
“The implication of the reasonable accommodation requirement is that a jurisdiction must sufficiently broaden its zoning rules and regulations to allow the establishment of sufficient community residences to accommodate handicapped citizens who want to live in a ‘homestyle’ setting, rather than in an institutional environment,” the lawyers wrote.
Akers and King's paper brings up “community homes” under Chapter 123 of the Texas Human Resources Code.
“A community home,” they wrote, “is a home for ‘persons with a disability’ or, more precisely, persons with:
- an orthopedic, visual, speech, or hearing impairment;
- Alzheimer's disease;
- pre-senile dementia;
- cerebral palsy;
- epilepsy;
- muscular dystrophy;
- multiple sclerosis;
- cancer;
- heart disease;
- diabetes;
- mental retardation;
- autism; or
- emotional illness.
“To qualify as a community home, an entity must be a community-based residential home operated by either TDMHMR, a community center that provides services to persons with disabilities; a nonprofit corporation; an entity certified by the TDHR as serving persons with mental retardation in intermediate care facilities; or must be an assisted living facility licensed under Chapter 247 …
“A community home must provide food, shelter, personal guidance, care, habilitation, and supervision to persons with disabilities who reside in the home, must be licensed by the State and must not house more than six persons with disabilities and two supervisors at the same time, regardless of the legal relationship of those persons to one another."
According to Denton’s Development Code, the R2 zoning in Southridge does allow for a community home.
“If a community home meets the qualifications of Chapter 123, it is ‘a use by right that is authorized in any district zoned as residential,’” Akers, et al, wrote. “Not only will city ordinances be preempted, but so will any restriction, reservation, exception, or other provision in an instrument created or amended on or after September 1, 1985, that relates to the transfer, sale, lease, or use of property.”
Akers, et al, also mentioned that a number of valid reasons exist for a city to require the owner or operator to at least register the home with the city:
- The need to protect its residents from persons who may take advantage of them.
- Maintaining adequate health and safety standards for protection of the residents.
- Ensuring that adequate fire, police or emergency response vehicles or patrols are available.
- Identifying and facilitating appropriate responses for residents who may require special assistance during an emergency.
Here are a few other suggestions that Akers, et al, recommend city attorneys consider when they receive an application for a group home:
- Does the city include group homes in its zoning or other ordinance? If not, it is recommended they be added.
- If so, how are they defined and are they allowed in residential districts? While the location of a group home in a commercial district can still be controversial, it is in residential districts where the greatest concern and opposition usually arises.
- How is “group home” (or “community home” or other term) defined? Is the definition, like some of the examples quoted above, based on Chapter 123, Human Resources Code? If so, and if the home under consideration is clearly allowed as “a use by right that is authorized in any district zoned as residential,” under Sec. 123.004, that may be the happiest outcome available, or at least it may be the most legally defensible.
- If the home is not allowed in a residential district “by right” under Sec. 123.004, may it nevertheless be protected under the FHHA? That is, in particular, does the city’s ordinance impose “special requirements through land use regulations … [or] … conditional or special use permits that have the effect of limiting the ability of such individuals to live in the residence of their choice in the community?” If the city requires an SUP for a group home but does not require one for a residence containing an equal number of family members, or students, or other residences, the ordinance may not be enforceable.
- Does the ordinance impose particular requirements, such as licensing by the city, density limitations, spacing restrictions or other conditions that are not imposed on other types of residences? If so, what is the city’s interest in imposing the condition? Can the city demonstrate that the conditions have a rational, nondiscriminatory basis? Will the ordinance withstand a rational basis level of scrutiny?
- Does the city’s ordinance or proposed action provide for “reasonable accommodations”? That is, might the ordinance or the city’s action amount to a refusal to make reasonable accommodations in rules, policies, practices or services, when such accommodations may be necessary to afford such person equal opportunity to use and enjoy a dwelling?
- Is the home to be owned or operated by a religious institution? If it is a mainstream religious institution and the home furthers the “ministry” of the institution, it is probably protected under the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act. If the institution is not “mainstream,” is it nevertheless founded on religious convictions? Is the home going to be operated as part of a “ministry,” as the Supreme Court found to be the case in Barr v. Sinton, wherein the residents received religious instruction in addition to a place to live? Can the city demonstrate that a refusal to allow such a home does not burden the free exercise of religion? If there is burden, is the burden substantial? Can the city demonstrate that its ordinance furthers a compelling governmental interest? Is the ordinance the least restrictive means of furthering that interest? Will the ordinance withstand strict scrutiny?
On July 8, Denton city staff spoke with Moneke, who said his intent was to provide a six-bedroom home for six individuals referred by the state and that, according to state requirements, for every four individuals, a full-time caregiver would be at the property.
"Staff are currently conferring with the State to understand the nature and status of the property owner’s proposed operation and, when confirmed, will evaluate it against our zoning ordinance to determine what uses are allowable if any," city staff wrote in a Friday staff report. "In the meantime, the property is currently in an incomplete state of construction and, until the construction work can be inspected and approved by the City, the property may only be used as a single-family home."
When contacted Friday afternoon, Denton council member Alison Maguire, who represents Southridge, said there haven't been any updates on Moneke's Southridge location from neighbors.