Sergey Burlakov, a 19-year-old University of North Texas student, died on campus of an accidental overdose of fentanyl in March, according to an updated case report by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.
Burlakov was found deceased on March 24 in Victory Hall, a UNT dormitory in the 1300 block of South Bonnie Brae Street.
In an obituary, Burlakov's family described him as the oldest of four children who loved and played football and spoke three languages fluently. Burlakov moved with his family from Russia to Houston, where he attended school and then discovered a passion for the stock market and an ambition for investing while in college. Once the family settled in Houston, the obituary said, Burlakov "became a true Texan and a True American."
Family, friends, co-workers and former classmates left more than 100 memories of Burlakov on his online obituary. Co-workers recalled a hard worker who was looking forward to developing his stock trading chops, and friends remembered late-night discussions of philosophy.
In March, UNT officials said the university police were investigating the death.
"UNT Police take the death of any student on campus seriously and conducted a thorough investigation," said Jim Berscheidt, the Vice President of UNT Brand Strategy and Communications, in a statement. "This is a tragic situation, and our university community is grieving with our student’s family and friends."
UNT students can get free, confidential counseling services through UNT Counseling and Testing Services. University faculty and staff can access short-term counseling services through the Employee Assistance Program.
