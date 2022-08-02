UNT
Buy Now

University of North Texas

 DRC file photo

Sergey Burlakov, a 19-year-old University of North Texas student, died on campus of an accidental overdose of fentanyl in March, according to an updated case report by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Burlakov was found deceased on March 24 in Victory Hall, a UNT dormitory in the 1300 block of South Bonnie Brae Street.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Recommended for you