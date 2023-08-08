Friends remember Mark Stephen “Connor” Davis as a longtime drummer and extrovert in Denton’s Irish traditional music scene. Others remember him as the silver-haired Santa Claus at the Denton Holiday Lighting Festival and a dogged volunteer.
And if you’re so thoroughly local that you remember a certain American flag made of aluminum cans that was paraded around the Square each Fourth of July by the Denton Institute of Phrenology Half-Fast Marching Band? Well, you saw something the beloved local drummer had a hand in.
“Oh, gosh,” said Elaine Davis, Mark’s wife, “I don’t even know how long ago that was, but when [local Grammy-winning musician] Jeff Barnes called Mark and said he’d built this flag out of cans and needed someone to come help him find out if they would be able to carry it in the Yankee Doodle Parade, Mark said yes.”
Mark Davis died on July 23 at age 69 following a diagnosis and treatment for lung cancer.
Elaine and Mark met at North Texas State University, now UNT, when he was dating her roommate. Their spark would ignite a lifelong love that included two children, Heather and Rian.
“From the very beginning, he was funny and sometimes funny in a corny way,” Elaine said. “That was one of his hallmarks, I think, is that he had a good sense of humor, but he tended to do the dad jokes and the corny jokes.”
Mark Davis was born in Waco on Oct. 21, 1953. He was the oldest of three children, and through his father’s work, he spent his childhood living in Taiwan, Iowa, Utah and Highland Park. The Davis clan returned to Waco, where Mark graduated from Richfield High School.
Davis was a member of the Richfield High drama club, and he retained his flair for the dramatic. He excelled, though, at good-natured comedy.
He studied at McLennan County Community College before leaving for UNT in 1975.
“We both loved Denton,” Elaine Davis said. “Mark adored Denton. Once he got here, he never wanted to leave.”
Mark Davis worked as a home health aide after a stint as a technician at Flow Memorial Hospital. He worked for the sole company in Texas that would provide in-home services to patients in treatment for HIV/AIDS during the 1980s.
“Mark didn’t care what your background was, or who you loved,” Elaine Davis said. “He accepted everyone.”
Heather Davis said her father had a huge presence, whether he was volunteering on the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church show Hasenpfeffer or doing stagehand work at her school, where she followed her father’s footsteps into theater.
“Dad always kind of inserts himself, and not in a terrible way, but kind of like in the Santa way,” Heather Davis said. “I did theater in high school, and he helped build sets. He came with us to chaperone trips, different things like that.”
When the theater program started talking about getting a van, somehow Mark Davis became the center of it.
“My friends were like, ‘What do we call it? We should call it Heather’s dad!’” she said. “One year, my name was ‘Mark’s daughter,’ and I didn’t mind.”
The Davises said Mark took his appearance as Santa Claus very seriously. In the fall, without fail, he would start growing out his hair and his beard.
When Julie Glover worked as the director of downtown development in Denton, she helped organize and plan a number of events. She remembers Davis as “the real Denton Santa,” and the two solidified a long friendship hurrying to the volunteer-planned and -run Denton Holiday Lighting.
“A few years ago, he told me he was in Kroger, wearing his Hawaiian shirt and shorts,” Glover remembered. “A little girl approached him and said, ‘I know who you really are!’ He immediately went into character, squatted down to talk to her, asked her if she was being a good girl. She was beaming when he went on his way, and so was her mom. He loved being Santa.”
Davis was the Denton Santa from 2017 through 2022, when he handed Rudolph’s reins to Ray Bradshaw.
“One year, at Holiday Lighting, we had him waiting in the [Denton] Main Street [Association] office — which was in the old bank at the corner of Locust and Hickory,” Glover said. “As soon as I walked out to escort him across the street, we were mobbed by tiny children, literally throwing themselves around his knees. One of the downtown police officers was nearby and came to help us out, but Mark just started talking to all the kids and led them across the street like a little rock star entourage. It made me tear up. They were so excited to see him, and he loved them so much.”
Davis was invested in his Irish heritage and was a huge fan of Irish traditional music. Elaine Davis said he learned to play the bodrhán, the Irish hand drum, so that he could join in the music. Elaine learned to play the Celtic harp, too, plunging the couple into the tight-knit scene of local Irish music sessions. He could be found in sessions at what used to be the Brickhaus Cafe, now the site of 940’s Kitchen & Cocktails. The Davises were part of the group that organized the local St. Patrick’s Day celebration, where the Guinness flowed like water.
He volunteered at the North Texas Irish Festival for years and was thrilled one year to play at the event with one of his bands.
Steve Horn and Jenny Streit-Horn remembered Davis as a man who could get people together. He was part of the Irish music scene and had a hand in naming the bands after potatoes in typical dad-joke style. Steve Horn played mandolin and banjo in a band they named Tuberville, which went on to perform at the North Texas Irish Festival. Davis drummed for at least three hours on Sundays with the New Potatoes, the house band that played for the Denton Celtic contradance group.
“They did that for free,” said Streit-Horn, one of the dancers. “And there was setup and breakdown, so playing for the contradance group was a five- or six-hour gig.”
But Davis was probably best known in the local music scene for drumming with a boisterous outfit called Swat the Flea, an anchor band for several years of big St. Patrick’s Day bashes.
The Horns were beneficiaries of Davis’ generosity after Steve Horn fell two stories while working construction. He was due to play with Davis later that night for St. Patrick’s Day. Instead, he was taken to a hospital by emergency helicopter. He was in intensive care for several days and then in recovery for the remainder of the week.
Streit-Horn said Davis showed up for her and her husband.
“He asked me if he could help by updating Steve’s musician friends, and I of course said yes. Just trying to keep family informed was so hard, and Mark just offered,” she said. “He was so generous.”
Family and friends said that if ever someone needed word of mouth on a gathering or project, Davis was the man to call.
“I wouldn’t say Mark organized gatherings,” Elaine Davis said, “but he knew how to get people there.”
Steve Horn agreed.
“He was generous with his support, and he just knew how to get people to show up,” he said.
After Mark Davis was diagnosed with lung cancer, Heather Davis said, her father managed to be sociable and crack jokes. He dealt with some dark days and depression after getting a terminal diagnosis but enjoyed spending time with the many friends who made sure to visit during the last months of his life.
When words finally failed, Heather Davis said, she connected with her father through looks.
“I was watching Black Mirror the other night, but I had never heard the song Bright Eyes by Art Garfunkel. And I teared up because it really made me think of those last days and hours. Every once in a while, his eyes would just pop open and look at you. He had really, really white eyes, these brilliant blue eyes,” Heather Davis said. “And you would just immediately make that connection [which] was like, ‘Oh, Dad, hey, Dad.’ He would usually smile, even if he was in pain. It was nice to be able to just know that he was still there. He was still Dad.”
The Davis family will have an Irish wake for Mark from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. The wake will be followed by the music Davis loved, played by the people he cherished.
