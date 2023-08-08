Friends remember Mark Stephen “Connor” Davis as a longtime drummer and extrovert in Denton’s Irish traditional music scene. Others remember him as the silver-haired Santa Claus at the Denton Holiday Lighting Festival and a dogged volunteer.

And if you’re so thoroughly local that you remember a certain American flag made of aluminum cans that was paraded around the Square each Fourth of July by the Denton Institute of Phrenology Half-Fast Marching Band? Well, you saw something the beloved local drummer had a hand in.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and cbreeding@dentonrc.com.

1
0
0
0
0